27-year-old mother arrested

Four children were poisoned by smoke from a fire that broke out in their apartment in Sutton, a suburb of south London. They are two pairs of twins.

Sixty firefighters intervened on Collingwood Road to put out the fire. The flames engulfed the entire ground floor of the house. The causes of the fire have not yet been ascertained. “It is an accident that leaves us with a deep sadness. My thoughts go out to the children’s family and friends, ”said London Fire Chief Andy Roe.

The children died shortly upon their arrival at the hospital and the 27-year-old mom was arrested. The charge is: abandonment of minors.

Grandpa Jason Hoath wrote a heartbreaking message on Facebook.

Who were the little brothers

Kyson, Bryson, Leyton and Logan – ages three and four – have been described as “sweet and happy” by neighbors devastated after the tragedy. Today flowers and mementos have been laid. A bouquet is a tribute from the children’s grandfather, the Mirror reports, and reads: «To Kyson Bryson Leyton + Logan. Sleep well. With love grandfather ».

Deputy Commissioner of the London Fire Brigade Richard Mills he said that when the firefighters arrived at the house the fire was “very well developed” and only the children were inside. Then he confirmed that they were two pairs of four and three year old twins.

“This is an incident that has left everyone numb with deep sadness. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the children, to the entire local community and to all who will be affected by this fire. The fire crews arrived quickly and located the children on the property, ”said London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe.

The Sutton community is shocked: the local church of Saint Nicholas will remain open in the next few hours to collect thoughts and prayers for the dead siblings. This is the message of the parish: “After the terrible fire and the deaths last night (December 16, 2021) the church of Saint Nicholas will be open for prayer and personal reflection”.