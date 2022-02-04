270 career awards and still no BAFTAs

It seems incredible to say it, but in over forty years of career Denzel Washington has never earned a single BAFTA Award nominationand in these hours the famous ‘curse’ of the star has been enriched with a new chapter.

In fact, among the nominations for the BAFTA 2022 Denzel Washington is absent once again: The snub came doubly surprising this year, as the star arrived at the ‘British Oscars’ with a very English calling card, given the role of Macbeth in Joel Coen’s new film adapted by legendary tragedy by William Shakespeare. Curiously, the film itself seems to have gone completely unnoticed by the jury, having only gotten one nomination (for photography directed by Bruno Delbonnel).

However, at this point, it is very likely that Denzel Washington has got used to it: after 49 films, eight Oscar nominations, two wins (for Glory in 1989 and Training Day in 2001) and over 270 awards in 45 years of career in the world of cinema, Denzel Washington has never received a BAFTA nominationone of the most famous (and sensational) omissions in the 75 years of the prestigious history of the coveted film award.

On the contrary, in Hollywood Washington has become over the years the most nominated African American star in Academy Awards historywith eight nominations all as an actor, and it is highly likely that next week he will also get his ninth nomination (the announcement of the Oscar 2022 nominations will take place on February 8), precisely for that role of Lord Macbeth that the BAFTAs have ignored : His past nominations include two for Best Supporting Actor, for Cry Freedom (1987) and Glory (1989, won), and you are as Best Actor, for Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Training Day (2001, won), Flight (2012), Barriers (2016) and Roman J. Israel, Esq (2017).

In 2022, among other things, Denzel Washington will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second Oscar for Training Day: who can celebrate with a third statuette?