27,000 Bitcoin miners will be installed in Córdoba, Argentina

Argentina could become a Bitcoin mining powerhouse with the installation of 27,500 state-of-the-art equipment by the end of this year.

This morning, Monday, March 28, 2022, the Bitfarms company gave its financial report for the last quarter of 2021, where they assured that Paraguay and Argentina will be the focus of its commercial strategy for this and subsequent years.

In Paraguay they already have fully functional facilities, which began mining bitcoin in January 2022, powered by hydroelectric energy, but in Argentina, they are building facilities that will receive 27,500 teams of bitcoin mining model Whatsminer M30Sone of the most powerful in the specialized hardware market today.

The Whatsminer M30S, from the MicroBT company, has a processing power of 88 terahashes per second (TH/s). In total, the 27,500 pieces of equipment that would be installed in Argentina would add 2.42 exahashes per second (EH/s).

The capacity that Bitfarms intends to install in Argentina represents about 1% of the entire Bitcoin hashrate (206 EH/s), which is used in an activity that serves to confirm cryptocurrency transactions and secure the network from potential attackers, in exchange for a BTC reward.

The Whatsminer M30S is one of the most powerful Bitcoin mining equipment today. Source: Twitter.

This would position Argentina as one of the main countries in terms of Bitcoin mining, increasing its capacity. This country already contributes 0.05 percent of the Bitcoin hashrate, according to studies by the University of Cambridge.

Bitfarms explained that for now they are building two mining farms in the city of Río Cuarto, in the province of Córdoba.

Both farms would be ready between October and December 2022 and will consume 100 MW. They also plan to build two other farms that consume the rest of the agreed energy, in a location not yet disclosed.

Bitfarms presented images of the mining farms it builds in Argentina. Source: Bitfarms.

Regulatory risk in Argentina does not represent a threat

During the Bitfarms call, the risk scenario posed by the regulation of Bitcoin mining in Argentina was raised.

This regulation could be influenced by the alleged destabilization of the national grid or electrical network, an issue that the government has argued in the past, according to CriptoNoticias.

However, this concern dissipates in view of the fact that Bitfarms would have agreed an energy contract with a private natural gas supplier, with a duration of 8 years.

In total, Bitfarms secured with the energy provider a power of 210 megawatts (MW), which is roughly equivalent to the amount of electricity they consume 100 households in Argentina for one year.

Likewise, Bitfarms said in a statement that the price of purchased energy will be quoted at 0.02 US cents (USD) per kilowatt hour (kw/h) during the first 4 years, one of the cheapest rates in the world. world.

However, after that period the price will be subject to change, “determined by a formula that depends largely on natural gas prices, which have been recently impacted by geopolitical events,” they say.