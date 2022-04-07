With the arrival of a new month a new payment is coming for all people belonging to the Social Security program.

Each month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) issues millions of payments for program beneficiariesamong which are the retired Americans – workers and disabled individuals – as well as their spouses, widows, widowers, and anyone who receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Annually, The SSA makes an increase in the monthly insurance payments so that they coincide with annual inflation and thus avoid purchasing losses for the beneficiaries when inflation rates are high. This matching process is known as “Cost of Living Adjustment” (COLA).

In 2022, the increase in the COLA was 5.9 percent, which translates to a average payments per month of $1,657 dollars for individuals and up to $2,753 dollars for couples.

$2,753 monthly check: Who receives it and when will it arrive?

In order to receive payments, You must be a beneficiary of the Social Security Program, which are mostly retired peopleolder than 62 years or with a disability.

pay days they are every wednesdaybut the exact date is linked to the day of birth of the beneficiaries. Then the days to this April:

April 1: Recipient of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits before May 1997

April 13th: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 1 and 10

April 20th: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 11 and 20

April 27: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 21 and 31

April 29: Beneficiary of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – the payment corresponds to the month of May.

For future payments, Remember that those born from 1 to 11 receive the check on the second Wednesday of the month. Those with date of birth from 11 to 20, the third Wednesday and from 21 to 31 the fourth Wednesday.

People who are SSI recipients receive payment on the first day of the month, regardless of your date of birth, as well as those who retired before May 1997.

You may also be interested in: Social Security: what is the final payment schedule for 2022