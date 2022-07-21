28 deaths after the capture of Caro Quintero

In recent days, at least 28 people have been violently killed and another nine were shot in Sonora. After the arrest of Rafael Caro Quinteroleader of the Caborca ​​Cartel, the war for control of the plaza by criminal groups has intensified.

The violence has been concentrated in the municipalities of Guaymas-Empalme, Cajeme and the desert region, specifically in Caborca. There have been armed attacks, deprivations of liberty and homes blasted with high-caliber weapons.

The violence in Sonora, which had been on the rise in recent weeks, increased. In the week of July 8 to 14, 20 deaths were counted, in just five days, from 15 to 19, they add up to 28.

In this regard, David Saucedo, an expert on security issues and political analyst, points out that the current scenario in Sonora is one of the scenarios “that was seen coming”, since Rafael Caro Quintero was the leader of the Caborca ​​Cartel and the members of his family circle were in different important positions of the criminal group, such as head of hit men or heads of security.

Read more: VIDEO. They denounce abuse of authority against a young man on a skateboard in SLP; municipal president rejects excessive force

“It is a family cartel, so there were two possibilities: one that there would be a smooth succession, that is, that the members of the cartel could agree on who would be in charge of the organization, after the arrest of Caro, or that there would be a succession dispute,” he says.

In parallel, the expert considers that there was a possibility, and apparently this is what is happening, that, seeing the weakness of the organization, some plaza and regional plaza chiefs want to change sides.

For years there has been a long dispute between the Caborca ​​Cartel and the cells of Los Chapitos, specifically Los Salazar, for which, Saucedo points out, it is possible that they change sides, or that the members of the Sinaloa Cartel themselves, of the faction of Los Chapitos, take the opportunity to try to invade the territories that those of Caborca ​​already had under control.

The specialist explains that a somewhat complicated situation for them, although according to intelligence reports, the Caborca ​​Cartel had the support of the Juárez Cartel, the truth is that “it will take a while, if they are allies, to send them support,” he says.

David Saucedo also comments that, according to some versions, Caro Quintero had had negotiations and talks with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) to face the Sinaloa cartel together, but there is no clear information about it either.

In this sense, the specialist refers that because it is very possible that the Sinaloa Cartel is taking advantage of this apparent “weakness”, it is possible that acts of violence will be unleashed, just as they occurred in other regions of the country when drug traffickers were captured. High profile.

rearrangement

Last Saturday, the region of Empalme-Guaymas and San Carlos was already the epicenter of violence. The festivities of the Virgen del Carmen ended in tragedy, as there were two armed attacks: one at the store known as Bahuo and another at the docks.

In this sense, the specialist points out that a possible dispute over the “rearrangement of the square” would also have repercussions in the political sphere. “For me it is a fact that a large part of the political contacts, the rings of protection that the Caborca ​​Cartel had were deposited directly with Caro Quintero.”

In this regard, he points out that “it will be necessary to see how many of these municipal police chiefs and how many regional commanders of the state police remain loyal or change sides.”

On the other hand, David Saucedo believes that the intervention of the authorities will be necessary: ​​“I think it will be necessary for the federal government to reach the area, the region to try to cushion and reduce the violence emitted or, otherwise, We are going to find a spiral of violence in the following months in the Sonora area,” he said.

To this is added, he explains, the expectation for the resolution of the extradition of Caro Quintero and what happens with the extinction of domain that is being applied above all in his assets, although most of them are in Mexico City.

“eventual” reactions

In this context of violence, the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, stated that the arrests of Rafael Caro Quintero, of El Duranguillo and other criminals arrested in the south of the state, linked to the murder of the Jesuit priests in Chihuahua, generate violent reactions, therefore, the presence of the security forces in the state will be strengthened.

Likewise, the state governor said that these attacks are the result of the mobility that criminal incidence has had in some regions of the state, particularly San Carlos and Caborca.