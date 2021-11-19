Business

28 halls and 1000 exhibiting brands

28 pavilions, 1000 exhibiting brands, the Ice Cream, Pastry, Choco, Bakery, Coffe sectors in all their forms and ready, after two years of absence and a pandemic crisis, for a focus on product innovation with the common thread of sustainability; and the Vision Plaza with non-stop talks on supply chain trends, consumers, technologies, market strategies of the various countries of the world; and then the four arenas dedicated to Gelato, Pastry, Bakery and Coffee in a continuous alternation of events, competitions, demonstrations with the great world masters of artisan confectionery. The SIGEP of IEG – Italian Exhibition Group will be back live in 2022 and will be all over the area. At the fair in Rimini, from 22 to 26 January, the 43rd International Exhibition of Artisan Ice Cream, Pastry, Bakery and Coffee will bring the sweet and the world of horeca to the center of business with companies of the caliber of Carpigiani, Casa Optima Group (with the brands Mec3, Pernigotti-Maestri Gelatieri Italiani, Giuso…), Fabbri 1905, Lavazza, Valrhona, Polin Group, Molino Quaglia.

And just yesterday the Technical Committee of the SIGEP Ice Cream Shop met in Rimini for the first time live in two years.
For Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG: “It was a moment full of meaning, relational and business. Meeting everyone in the presence again gave the measure of the unanimous expression of consensus that animates the stakeholders of the ice cream supply chain in their relationship with Sigep “.

“The Committee – explains Flavia Morelli, group exhibition manager of the Food & Beverage division of IEG – is made up of Acomag, the National Association of Manufacturers of Machines, Furnishings, Ice Cream Equipment, Artglace, the Confederation des Associations des Artisans Glaciers de la Communautè Europenne, Italian Association Ice cream makers, Cna Alimentare, Confartigianato Alimentare, Italian Federation of Ice Cream Makers, Gat – Artisan Ice Cream Makers Triveneto, Uif – Gelato Ingredients Group, and the organizing committee of the Gelato World Cup. So with the nine associations present we had a complete representation of the ice cream supply chain with a full appreciation for the program of themes and development opportunities that will animate Sigep 2022 ”.

