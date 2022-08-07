28 international celebrities who have famous parents

Whether in the world of TV, cinema or song, some celebrities who capsize us come from well-known families!

Here are 28 international celebrities who had known relatives on the road before finding their way to fame. Some of the most famous faces were born outright in Hollywood, having even grown up on film sets and red carpets. They were then able to follow in the footsteps of their parents from the profession and sometimes exceed their popularity.

1. Lily Collins

Lily Collins, who plays Emily in Paris and in several films, is the daughter of singer-songwriter Phil Collins, of the band Genesis.

2. Maya Hawke

The interpreter of Robin Buckley in Stranger Things has two well-known parents, and people are starting to take notice. She is the daughter of actor Ethan Hawke and actress Uma Thurman.

3. Maude Apatow

As for Maya, Maude, known for her role as Lexi Howard in the series Euphoria, has two parents whose names are familiar in Hollywood. She is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow.

4. Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend has a well-known father. Millie’s stepfather is singer Jon Bon Jovi!

5. Miley Cyrus

We’ve known Miley Cyrus since childhood and it’s no surprise to say that her father is famous. Billy Ray Cyrus is a prominent country singer.

6. Kaia Gerber

Model Kaia Gerber is following in the footsteps of her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford. Her father, Rande Gerber, is now an American businessman, but he was once a model too.

7. Margaret Qualley

Appeared in more than 35 productions, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and maid, Margaret has a famous mother. She is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell.

8. Bessie Carter

Prudence Featherington has a mother who was everyone’s nightmare in the movies Harry Potter. Bessie’s mother is none other than Imelda Staunton, Dolores Umbridge! His father, Jim Carter, is also an actor who we could see in the popular series Downton Abbey.

9. Zoey Deutsch

Breaking through the screen in the romantic and heartwarming film Little stunt, on Netflix, as well as in several other productions in front of and behind the camera, has parents from the film industry. His mother is Leah Thompson, from the cult trilogy Back to the future, and a host of films. His father, Howard Deutch, is a renowned director.

10. Hailey Bieber

Our fashion beauty muse comes from a famous family. Hailey Rhodes Bieber was born Baldwin. Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, is an actor, as are her uncles Daniel, Billy and, of course, Alec Baldwin. Her mother, Kennya, is a graphic designer.

11. Sofia Richie

The model is the youngest of Nicole Richie and the daughter of the globally successful singer and multiple accolades, Lionel Richie.

12. Lookalike Bacon

The actress discovered in 13 reasons why and Mare of Easttown, is the daughter of the invisible man, Kevin Bacon, and Kyra Sedgwick, who stars in Brooklyn 99.

13. Cazzie David

The one who plays Jayme in Umbrella Academy, and incidentally one of Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriends, Cazzie David is the daughter of a well-known showbiz man. She is the offspring of Larry David, comedian, screenwriter and American actor.

14. Zoe Kravitz

The actress who plays Cat Woman in the most recent Batman is the daughter of the famous Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, American actress and director.

15. Dakota Johnson

The one who plays Anastasia in 50 shades of gray is the daughter of parents who are famous for their acting skills too. His parents are Mélanie Griffith and Don Johnson, director, actor and even singer. Dakota’s grandmother is also a movie legend, Tippi Hedren.

16. Mabel

The singer who released the success don’t call me up knows the music world well. Her mother is a music icon, Nenneh Cherry, and her father is an English musician named Cameron McVey.

17. Hero Fiennes-Tiffin

Fiennes’ name is well known within the international artistic community. Hero’s uncle is Voldemort himself, Ralph Fiennes. His sister, Martha, is a British director, screenwriter and producer. George Tiffin, Hero’s father, is director of photography on several successful films.

18. Lily-Rose Depp

The model is the lookalike of her mother, the French singer Vanessa Paradis. Lily-Rose was born from the union of this one with the cult actor Johnny Depp.

19. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts comes from a family with undeniable acting talents. Her father is Eric Roberts. This one often has villainous roles and his face is far from unknown. Emma’s aunt is also a great actress, Julia Roberts herself. Few family photos exist since this one is fragmented. The Roberts have dark secrets.

20. Dan Levy

Those who devoured the series Schitt’s Creek may have found the cast particularly successful for father-son likenesses. It is no coincidence since Dan is the son of Eugene Levy. The Canadian actor is also well known for starring in movies American Pie.

22. Bella and Gigi Hadid

Models don’t have angel faces for nothing. The Hadid sisters are the daughters of model Yolanda Hadid, an international model too.

23. Riley Keough

actress in Zola, The Girlfriend experience and many other productions in recent years, Riley Keough is of very famous descent. She is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, therefore the granddaughter of the King, Elvis. Riley’s father, Danny Keough, is a musician.

24. Jack Quaid

Series The Boys caused a sensation and increased the popularity of Jack Quaid, an actor who appeared in several feature films and series. This actor has parents still very active in Hollywood, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.

25. Elle King

The singer who makes us sing Ex’s and Oh’s loudly is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, seen in several comedy films. Elle’s mother was a model and actress in the early 2000s.

26. Domnhall Gleeson

One of the Weasley brothers, who marries Fleur DeLacour in The Deathly Hallows, is the son of Alastor Maugray in real life. Domnhall is from a union between Brendan Gleeson and Mary Gleeson.

27. Phoebe Dynevor

The interpreter of Daphne Bridgerton has particularly famous parents in the United Kingdom. His mother, Sally, is an actress in a soap opera that has been running for a long time. Her father, Tim Dynevor, is an award-winning screenwriter.

28. Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick does not have a name for which you have to look for a long time before understanding the family ties. The actor and model grew up in a Hollywood family with a famous reputation. His father is Arnold Schwarzenegger, bodybuilder, actor and also American governor. Patrick’s mother, Maria Shriver, is a journalist. Patrick also has brother-in-law actor Chris Pratt, married to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

