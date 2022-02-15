28 undervalued stocks for 2022

Despite the ongoing pandemic and rising inflation, European equities ended 2021 with an impressive 25% return, measured by the Morningstar Europe NR Index. Profit-taking in the first weeks of 2022, however, lowered overall valuations. Morningstar analysts believe Old Continent stocks are still slightly undervalued today – the median stock in our European hedging universe is trading at a 1% discount to the fair value (fair value) estimated (as of February 14).

Ratings differ significantly from one industry to another. Overall, as observed in our latest European market barometer, technology, financial services and real estate stocks are the most undervalued, while discretionary and defensive consumer stocks are the most overvalued.

Below we list the currently most undervalued stocks by sector, essentially the best investment ideas from our equity analysts. To find out how the Morningstar Stock Rating works, Click here.

Technology

We believe the European tech sector is undervalued overall, with the median stock of our hedging universe currently trading at 8% off intrinsic value. After being one of the protagonists of the post-pandemic period, the sector has recovered in this very early part of the year, with the Morningstar Developed Markets Europe Technology Index down 16% from the beginning of the year (in euros, as of February 14).

Communications

The communications services sector was hit by a wave of sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 and underperformed the broader market in the past six months, as measured by the difference between the Morningstar Communication Services Index (down 9.4%) and the Morningstar Europe Index (-2.7%). “The market appears to have lost faith in the growth opportunities of these companies as pandemic-fueled trends moderate,” said Mike Hodel, director of equity research on communications services for Morningstar. According to our research, the median stock in the sector is currently trading at a 10% discount from the estimate of fair value.

Discretionary Consumer Goods and Services

Stocks in this sector enjoyed a robust fourth quarter of 2021 and now the median cyclical consumer stock in our European hedging universe is trading 1% off our estimate of fair value, suggesting that the industry is quite online. However, nearly half of the stocks we cover have a stock rating of 4 or 5 stars. “We think that the travel and leisure sectors are ripe for investment, as we do not expect the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections to permanently dampen consumers’ desire to travel,” says Erin Lash, analyst by Morningstar.

Consumer Goods and Services

We think the sector is overvalued – the median stock in our hedging universe is trading at prices around 5% above our estimate of fair value – yet there is no shortage of 4 and 5 star companies.

Power

While energy stocks outperformed the market in 2021, the sector is still slightly undervalued according to our metrics, at a 3% discount from our fair value estimate.

David Meats, director of energy research and utilities for Morningstar, recently explained that “oil supply remains limited as OPEC continues to underperform its stated goals and US producers adhere to capital discipline commitments. Consequently, the supply / demand ratio in 2022 remains in equilibrium, supporting prices around current levels ”.

“A Russian invasion of Ukraine could materially disrupt the global oil supply in several ways, but this is not a likely event, in our view,” he adds.

Financial services

Financials beat the market by a significant margin last year. However, the financial sector’s median stock is now trading at an 8% discount from its estimate of fair value. “Interest rates are a key driver of financial sector earnings,” recalls Michael Wong, director of equity research at Morningstar, “and they are expected to move higher this year.” Indeed, the rate of unemployment and inflation indicate a tightening of monetary policy.

Health

Healthcare stocks have lagged slightly behind the European market in the past six months (-5% versus -2.7%; in euros, as of February 14). Currently, the median stock in the healthcare sector is trading at a 7% premium over its estimate of fair value.

“Despite the uncertainty over drug policy, the outlook for biopharmaceutical companies remains fundamentally robust, with low exposure to patent expiration and several innovative new drugs launching and gaining market share,” says Morningstar director of industry research. healthcare, Damien Conover.

Industrial Goods

European industrial stocks are overvalued by one percentage point according to Morningstar research. Currently, supply chain disruptions and inflation are the biggest threats. However, there are some undervalued industrial stocks.

Real estate

The real estate sector rebounded in 2021, slightly beating the market. However, in Europe, the median stock of our real estate hedging universe is trading at a sizable 9% discount on fair value. Among the names covered in Europe, there is only one that is significantly underestimated.

Public Utility Services

Utilities are slightly overvalued (1%) relative to fair value. “Utilities are starting the new year in a strong position, with strong balance sheets and aggressive growth plans,” says strategist Travis Miller. “Furthermore, they remain one of the few attractive options for those looking for a periodic income. If higher rates manage to stave off inflation, utilities should continue to produce a total return of 7% -9% for investors in 2022 and beyond, ”he concludes.