28-year-old mother sentenced to life imprisonment. The children were from one to 8 years old

Christiane, mom who in September last year killed 5 of his 6 children, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The sentence came after the reconstruction of what the judge himself defined as a “tragedy” which “is incredible and which is really difficult to understand”. Also because no such mental disorders were found to justify mitigating circumstances.

It was September 3 last year when the 28-year-old woman killed her children a Solingen, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, before attempting suicide by jumping onto the tracks in front of a train. To trigger the gesture of Christiane K.., a housewife described as a “perfectionist” in managing the house and children, would have been the photo posted on a chat of the ex-husband kissing his new girlfriend.

“A shot that deeply shocked the young woman”, who felt her “life project failed forever”, was underlined in the courtroom. Until then, Christiane – who got pregnant the first time while still in school – had always managed to win him back, “making him jealous, with manipulative ways”, explained the judge. But in front of that image she understood that she “lost control over man” and pushed by “a mixture of anger, despair, dejection and revenge”, she planned the dramatic gesture. He first stunned the children with drugs and then drowned them in the bathtub, prepared for the bath with toys, after breakfast.

Melina’s lifeless bodies of just one year old, Leonie (2), Sofie (3), Timo (6) and Luca (8), were found in their beds with damp hair, as if they were sleeping, by agents who have scoured the house a few hours later. “We can only hope they were really so stunned by the drugs that they didn’t feel anything,” Judge Koetter continued. Immediately after killing the children, Christiane had gone to the station with her eldest son who she put on a train to send him to his grandmother. It was to her, her mother, that he had written a text message before the incomprehensible gesture: “I really can’t take it anymore.” As soon as the eldest son left, she then threw herself under a convoy, without however being able to end it.

Subsequently, Christiane K. tried to mislead the investigators on the incident by claiming that a stranger had entered the house, had killed the children, then forcing her to write the message that betrayed her. But the magistrates did not believe her: “Nonsense, all made up”, the story does not hold up, they stressed. In the past of Christiane K. there are traumas from the time of the school, with episodes of panic and delusions of persecution. But also of violence: the woman suffered abuse and rape as a child and it remains to be clarified whether she may have been a victim of her father, convicted of child pornography. The lawyer has announced that he wants to challenge the sentence.

Last updated: Friday 5 November 2021, 09:09



