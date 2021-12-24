News
282 homicides commissioned online, 15 in Italy – Teleradio-News ♥ never spam or harassing advertising
Der Spiegel informs the German investigative authorities, which take action with the Italian ones, in turn alerted. The woman is immediately notified of the threat by the police. The client, Tommaso, was arrested on 6 April. Investigators of the Postal Police – who worked on the case together with Europol – found evidence of financial transactions, the team specializing in gender-based violence crimes reconstructed the life of the intended victim, his acquaintances and romantic relationships. When they warned the woman, the policemen who spoke to her tell her, she said that “she did not expect it. He gave us a list of names including that of the manager, but also others. Then in retrospect, from reading some messages, some are actually suspicious results ”. He sent her flowers, asked her to meet, even if they were no longer together. While planning a fake accident.
It is impossible to say if the Sinaloa Cartel was a scam against Tommaso or if the killer really acted, but the question remains: how many murders commissioned on the darknet are actually committed?
According to Chris Monteiro, who had called a fraud “Besa Mafia” – one of the most well-known sites in the niche of the darknet hitmen who describes himself as part of the Albanian mafia – in most cases it would be a “trap” to scrape money from instigators of murders that actually never happen. Some time ago Monteiro was on the trail of a user who goes by the name of Yura. After a while, a log of thousands of messages and user details is posted online. They are said to come from the client area of the Besa Mafia website. It contains hundreds of specific murder orders and the Bitcoin payments destined for them. Monteiro contacts the London police. They tell him that the material is unusable, because it may have been obtained illegally. A few weeks later, Monteiro’s home will be ransacked and he will end up suspected of involvement in the murder.
Today Monteiro has been cleared of all charges, and continues to carefully observe the world of hitmen on the darkweb (of the 282 murders commissioned on the darknet between January 2018 and September 2019, 15 would involve Italy, he says) and believes that Yura is still in the round.
From the analysis of the writing in English, which presents similar errors that repeat over time, Monteiro is in fact convinced that there is Yura himself behind “The Sinaloa Cartel”, the site on which the former Italian manager Tommaso G. at earlier this year he was planning to acid-scar his ex-girlfriend. Yura, who as he writes in English would seem to be originally from Eastern Europe, is always the same for Monteiro. The user who contacted him three years ago, with the aim of having him delete a review in which he called “Besa Mafia” a fraud. Just a case?
SOURCE: DI VIRGINIA DELLA SALA AND STEFANO VERGINE
DECEMBER 24, 2021
(Source: News Agency Chronicles – News archived in #TeleradioNews ♥ your website © Rights reserved to the author)