28,368 new cases and 115 deaths – Corriere.it

from Valentina Santarpia

Data for Monday 11 April. The positive rate of 14.7%

There are 28,368

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 53,253, here the bulletin), half compared to the day before: a figure that is not very indicative, considering the collapse of the pads over the weekend.

It rises to at least 15,320,753 the number of people who have contracted Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak beganThere are 115 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid in Italy to 160,863.

The figure emerges from the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health.

The tests There are 192,782 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 352,265. The positivity rate was 14.7%, down 0.4% from 15.1% yesterday.

The health system 466 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, one more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 30. There has been a marked increase in ordinary hospitalizations, plus 218 (yesterday +15): they reach a total of 10,256.

Discharged and healed There are a total of 13,927,128 people healed or discharged and 42,384 those who have become negative in the last 24 hours (45,139 yesterday). The current positives – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be 1,222,040 in all, equal to -14 thousand compared to yesterday (-8,691 the day before) of which 10,256 hospitalized in ordinary wards (+218) and 466 in intensive care ( +1).

The regions There are 3,780 new positives in Lazio, 2,909 in Emilia Romagna and 2,862 in Campania.

The trend The data are in line with those of last Monday, when there were 30,630 infections, and 125 deaths: like every Monday, 211,214 swabs were also carried out on 4 April, compared to 364,182 the day before. A positive element is that the employment by Covid patients of the ordinary wards, which until a few days ago stood above the alert threshold of 15%, has now fallen to the threshold level, while intensive care is stable. A trend to be confirmed in the next few days, while the first administrations of the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine for over 80s, guests of the RSA and frail from 60 years of age, are starting tomorrow, April 12.

The vaccines Currently 89.94% of the population over 12 is vaccinated with the full cycle, 91.43% with one dose. The booster went to 83.64% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose or who have completed the vaccination course for at least six months.