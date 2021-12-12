29% discount on your smartphone

There is not only Unieuro to discount Samsung products at a good price, since Comet has also decided to launch an offer in this regard. In this case, at the center of the promotional initiative is it Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone.

Going into more detail, the product is offered at a price of 269 euros through the official Comet portal. From the latter we learn that usually the cost of the device would amount to 379.90 euros, so it is a discount of 29.2%. In fact, as part of the offer you can save 110.90 euros. Not bad, also considering the fact that Samsung Galaxy A52 was announced in March 2021 for Italy.

Among the most intriguing features of the product, we find the presence of IP67 certification for water and dust, which hardly appears in the price range below 300 euros. For the rest, we find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, as well as a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. There is also support for 4G.

In any case, to make you better understand the goodness ofComet offer, it is good to take a look at what is proposed by the other main online stores. In fact, MediaWorld would sell the product for 299.99 euros, but at the time of writing it is not available. Unieuro, on the other hand, offers the smartphone for 299 euros. Finally, Amazon Italy resellers sell the device starting at 339 euros. In short, you understand well that in this context the Comet proposal can be interesting.