29 Injured in Brooklyn Subway Shooting – NBC New York

NEW YORK – At least 10 people were shot by a man wearing a gas mask and green construction vest who may have released a canister of smoke onto the platform to distract a crowd during rush hour, according to police officials. of New York and senior law enforcement officials.

A source close to the investigation says his gun may have jammed, which could prevent further loss of life. A weapon was recovered at the scene, as was a bag of smoke canisters, fireworks, an axe, two additional rounds of ammunition, and a spray bottle of gasoline, lending further credence to the theory of a premeditated attack on New York City public transit riders, sources and officials say.

In addition to fireworks and smoke bombs, other materials found at the scene, an axe, two additional rounds of ammunition and a gasoline spray bottle.

No deaths have been reported. It is not clear what type of weapon was used, nor was it immediately known how many shots were fired.

Witnesses said the entire train car smelled of gasoline, and MTA sources also described a similar smell. Police sources later said a gasoline spray bottle was found.

The smoke canister and harrowing video from the train raised initial concerns about possible explosive devices related to the case, but NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell assured New Yorkers at an early afternoon news conference. that there are no known explosive devices on any subway trains in the city at this time.

At the press conference, the commissioner said that for now they are not investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism and stressed that “there are no explosives” in the subway.

However, MTA sources say more unexploded smoke canisters were found on the train where the shots were fired, as were gasoline cans, more evidence supporting law enforcement officials’ preliminary view that the shooting was a premeditated attack.

Check out the details from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The gunman was not in custody hours after he opened fire on the train at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 am All eight victims are believed to have been in the same car. The train kept moving and stopped at the next station, on 25th Street. Smoke was seen rising from the subway doors as the Manhattan-bound N train pulled into the platform. People were seen running and bleeding.

The NYPD and FBI are searching for a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates AL31408 that could be linked to the suspect. However, all of the moving company’s trucks have Arizona plates.

Detectives have gone through significant screening and believe they have a good idea who they’re looking for, though Mayor Eric Adams declined to elaborate.

According to officials, five of the shooting victims were seriously injured. Details about the nature of his injuries were not immediately clear.

A total of 29 people were injured. As for the other people who were injured, officials said their injuries include smoke inhalation, panic and other injuries due to the chaos.

Police said 21 injured were taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn and none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

A passer-by who limped off the train fell and had to be helped by other passengers. Other photos showed people bleeding on the platform. Some of the injured boarded another train to flee to the next station, police sources said.

A police source said the victims ranged in age from teenagers to middle-aged people. NYU Langone said it had received eight victims, five with gunshot or shrapnel injuries and three with smoke inhalation.

All were expected to survive, the hospital said.

Here the details.

At one point, police were looking for the suspect in the subway tunnels, according to some witness reports, he may have jumped onto the tracks, but the gunman was still on the loose at noon.

Police described the suspected gunman as a man approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie in addition to the green vest.

The police believe that he acted alone. Multiple sources say a dispute may have developed on the train just before the gunfire erupted. A motive is being investigated, although a full search for the gunman is the top priority for investigators at this time.

A search of the nearby area was conducted for possible explosive devices, but none have been found at this time and none have been detonated, police sources said.

Multiple officers said a man wearing clothing resembling uniforms worn by MTA personnel suddenly began shooting while throwing the devices to the ground.

The FDNY says it responded to a smoke call at the station and found multiple gunshot victims. Details about the unexploded devices were not immediately available.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of ​​36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Photos posted on social media showed bloodied people on the platform, and Citizen app footage showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

Some of the injured boarded another train to flee to the next station to escape gunfire, the sources said.

Local schools have been placed under a shelter-in-place order, an Education Department spokesman said. It is unclear how many were affected. No other information was immediately available.

Authorities reported that they were called for a smoke emergency between 36th street and 4th avenue and upon arrival found several people shot and several unexploded explosive devices.

The NYPD is leading the investigation. Federal investigators with ATF and HSI are also on the scene.

The NYPD warned New Yorkers to avoid the area and to expect emergency vehicles and delays. Power was lost on the N/R line from 59th Street to Atlantic Avenue and significant delays were reported on the B, D, F, N, Q and R lines. W service is suspended.

Authorities warned residents to stay away from the area.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments related to the New York City subway shooting. Senior White House staff are in contact with Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance needed.

Adams, who is in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, posted a message on his Twitter account, which read in part: “we are not going to let anyone terrorize New Yorkers” and urged anyone with information to to call the NYPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (English), or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA.

Police say the shooting occurred on a Manhattan-bound N train making express stops just before 8:30 a.m., and the suspect was seen muttering to himself, donning his gas mask and pulling a canister out of a bag before the car began to fill with smoke.

The subject then opened fire with a pistol, injuring multiple people on the train and on the platform at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park.

After passengers tried to get to safety on the platform, all those who were not injured were told to return to the train, which then continued to the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights.

Shell casings were recovered on the train and on the platform along with a pistol that had three round magazines extended. One jammed into the gun, believed to have saved lives.

Multiple smoke devices and a bag of commercial-grade fireworks were also recovered.

While the cameras at the station were down, law enforcement officers were able to obtain an image of the suspect from a bystander’s cell phone video.

Mayor Eric Adams, who remains in quarantine due to his COVID diagnosis, posted a video statement on his various social media accounts.

“We are praying for all New Yorkers who were injured or affected by today’s attack,” the president said.

“So far, we know we have a multiple number of injuries, including gunshot wound victims… We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized by even a single individual. The NYPD is looking for the suspect at large and we will find him.” will find”.

Governor Kathy Hochul called the suspect “insensitive and depraved” and warned that he is still at large and dangerous.

“We say no more,” he said.

“No more mass shootings. No more upheaval in life. No more heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end and it ends now… Everyone involved in this has a purpose, and it’s for stop the madness of these crimes,” he added.

No arrests have been made, and schools in the area have sheltered in place as the search continues. Those shelter-in-place orders began lifting at some schools at 1 p.m. but will remain in place at schools closest to the scene of the shooting.

“This morning commuters in Sunset Park were assaulted by a senseless act of violence,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

“As always in a time of crisis, Brooklynites experienced the swift reaction of our city’s first responders, including the MTA, NYPD and FDNY. I am deeply encouraged to see the Sunset Park community come together during this time of tragedy – Brooklyn is I will continue to work with local authorities and elected officials as more details of the attack are confirmed and the perpetrator is found.”

An FBI official says they are assisting the NYPD and it does not appear to be terrorism related at this time, but FBI headquarters is monitoring.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

“Senior White House staff are in contact with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance needed,” he tweeted.

A Justice Department spokesman said Attorney General Merrick Garland has also received preliminary information and is monitoring the situation.

Notify NYC urges anyone unable to reach someone who may have been affected to call 311. If you are outside of New York City, call 212-639-9675.