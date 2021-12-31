World

29-year-old mamma no vax: “The problem is fear.” Then he becomes infected and dies, leaving 3 children behind

A Michigan woman who had expressly declared herself opposed to the requirement of the mask and the vaccine against Covid-19, died of the virus at the age of 29, leaving three children. DailyMail.com reports it

Bridget Jackson, from Port Huron, had often expressed his no mask and no vax position on Facebook, sharing memes and posts including one in which he claimed to “understand the risk” of the disease but “do not prioritize fear for life”. But at the end of November she fell ill with the virus herself, confessing the seriousness of Covid (“it sucks”) and asking for advice on social networks for “lung exercises” that could alleviate the discomfort in breathing due to the coronavirus. She died on December 21, leaving behind her partner and three children (the oldest is ten years old).

the woman, who worked at an auto dealership, had spent most of her life in Burton, Michigan, “Bridget’s greatest love was her family – reads the obituary – with whom she loved camping and traveling, but her world revolved around her children. She enjoyed reading during her time quite”. As the pandemic grew and the victims multiplied in the United States as well, Bridget Jackson continued to reiterate her position: “Just because we don’t wear a mask doesn’t mean we lack courtesy or disrespect others,” he wrote. “We simply believe fear is your problem.”

