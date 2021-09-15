297000 ETH (one billion dollars) burned after the hard fork

The equivalent of over a billion dollars went up in smoke. This is what happened to Ethereum after the London hard fork, the blockchain update took place at the beginning of August: more than 297,000 ETH have been taken out of circulation forever. It is the consequence of the new burning mechanism introduced in order to improve the system that manages transactions based on base fee And priority fee.

A billion in smoke after ETH’s London hard fork

As reported by The Block (link to the in-depth analysis at the end of the article), those engaged in the operations of mining they generate around 13,000 ETH every 24 hours, thus pushing the rate up inflation. The new mechanism aims precisely to counter the phenomenon. In the last six weeks, there have been days in which the amount of tokens burned was higher than the volume of those produced.

At the time this article is written and published, the price of Ethereum stands at $ 3,433 (source CoinDesk), after gaining around 3.3% in the last 24 hours. In conjunction with thehard fork London at the beginning of August it was at $ 2,500.