2m Smart LED strip, Philips Hue White at a discount – Nerd4.life

2m Smart LED strip, Philips Hue White at a discount

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Smart LED strip 2m, or Philips Hue White. The discount reported by Amazon is € 13.92, or 22%.

The full price reported by Amazon for the Philips Hue White is 63.92 €. Today’s discount, mind you, is the lowest ever offered on Amazon, but it is not the first time that it is offered. At regular, short-term intervals, this Smart LED strip is offered at 50 euros: we do not therefore believe better discounts will be made for the moment. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, this 2 meter LED strip is 230 Volt, 20 watt and is powered by an electric cable. The color and style of the lighting can be managed via a dedicated app, or via voice commands via a voice assistant (Alexa or Google Assistant). It supports 16 million colors. Through Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI Sync Box (sold separately), it is also possible to synchronize the LEDs with the TV and what is shown, so as to create a more immersive visual experience.

