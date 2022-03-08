(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon of ‘Squid Game’ Win Best Actor and Actress at SAG

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) — South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon have received the award for best actor and actress, respectively, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG). from the United States for his roles in Netflix’s survival drama series “Squid Game.”
At the 2022 SAG Awards televised ceremony on Sunday (US time), Lee won Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Television Series, defeating Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. , from the series “Succession”, and Billy Crudup, from “The Morning Show”.
For his part, Jung received the award for best actress in a television drama series beating Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, from “The Morning Show”, Elisabeth Moss, from “The Handmaid’s Tale” (The maid’s tale), and Sarah Snook from “Succession.”
Both became, at the same time, the second South Korean actors in history to win a SAG award, given by Hollywood actors, after actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won last year.
This is the first time that a non-English speaking artist has won at the SAG acting awards.
“Squid Game” also received the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. She beat “Cobra Kai”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki” and “Mare of Easttown”.
“It’s really huge what happened to me. I wrote something, but I didn’t think I was going to be able to read it,” Lee said in an acceptance speech. “Thank you so much to SAG for the award and thank you to the global audience for all the love from her,” she added.
Lee plays Gi-hoon, an unlucky middle-aged man who is lured into a mysterious deadly game competition, based on South Korean children’s games, to win 45.6 billion won (US$38.2 million) as a prize.
Jung said in an acceptance speech that she had dreamed of becoming an actress while watching Hollywood movies. In “Squid Game”, she played North Korean defector Sae-byeok, who participates in the deadly game to win a cash prize in order to rescue her parents across the border from North Korea and buy a house for her. his family.
“Thank you for making me dream and opening the door for me,” he said. “And I love you, my ‘Squid Game’ team and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk!” he exclaimed.
“Squid Game” was also nominated for the highest award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but failed to win it. “Succession” took home the honor.
Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the nine-episode series became the most successful TV show in Netflix history with more than 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks after its release on June 17. September.
Later in the day, President Moon Jae-in congratulated the two actors, calling the awards an honor not only for the “Squid Game” team but also for South Korea.
In a message posted on social media, Moon said that “Squid Game” represents “a new type of series as it deals with various states of the human mind using our traditional games as its theme and resonated with people all over the world with its deep social consciousness.
The president added that, in particular, the great performances of the actors added brilliance to the film.