3-0 and -1 at Salernitana, now the decisions on the Epiphany matches: they can arrive on Friday

3-0 at the table and penalty of one point in the standings. This is the decision of the Sports Judge on Salernitana, who on 21 December did not take the field against Udinese. A verdict arrived yesterday and against which the Campania club has already announced that it will appeal, on the strength of the previous Juventus-Napoli. The times for a definitive answer will be long, after all the final sentence that race – which was to be played at the beginning of October – came only at the end of December.

Four more verdicts. Now, it is expected for the four unplayed matches of the next round in Udinese-Salernitana, scheduled for January 6 and one of which always involves the grenades. A decision, he writes the Republic, could arrive on Friday. We remember the matches: Atalanta-Turin, Bologna-Inter, Fiorentina-Udinese and precisely Salernitana-Venice.

Different decisions? It is not taken for granted that the response is the same: these games would in fact all have had to be played after the regulatory changes – the Christmas decree and above all the circular at the end of December – which linked the duration and methods of the quarantine to the number of doses received. To complete the picture, it is not even said that the verdict is the same for all matches, due to the different situations of the teams involved at the time, as is certified that the TAR has accepted three appeals out of the four presented.