3-0 and 1 penalty point

She has arrived the decision of the Sports Judge regarding Udinese-Salernitana, race valid for the 19th day, not disputed due to the well-known events related to the coronavirus outbreak in the Campania team. The press release from the Sports Judge arrived today, rejecting Salernitana’s appeal; for the Campania club also 1 penalty point, a further aggravation of an already compromised ranking situation.
Sports Judge, the decision on Udinese-Salernitana
This the decision of the Sports Judge on Udinese-Salernitana:
“Race Soc.UDINESE – Soc. SALERNITANA of 21 December 2021
Background in fact
– On 21 December 2021 the race was scheduled at 18.30
Udinese-Salernitana valid for the nineteenth day of
first leg of the Serie A TIM championship;
– on 20 December 2021 the CAN announced that for the tender
Udinese-Salernitana had been appointed as Race Director on
Mr. Camplone;
– on 21 December 2021 the Clerk of the Course Mr. Camplone, passed the
waiting time of 45 minutes, certified, on the referee report, that the
race had not been able to take place due to the failure
presentation of the Salernitana company;
– on 22 December 2021, at 10.58, Salernitana sent the
notice of complaint for the recognition of the “cause of force
greater”;
– On December 24, 2021, at 19.38, the lawyer of the US Salernitana
sent the appeal, with attachments, for recognition and declaration
of the “force majeure” pursuant to art. 55 NOIF, in
order for the non-dispute of the match in question;
Official Statement
No. 140
Of the
January 18, 2022
140/388
– as disclosed with CU no. 128 of 8 January 2022, the Judge
Sportivo set for the date of January 18, 2022 the pronunciation in
on the appeal of the Salernitana company relating to the above tender
indicated, inviting the parties to specify the conclusions and to file
documentation within the terms provided by the Sports Justice Code
(Article 67, paragraphs 6 and 7, CGS);
– on January 13, 2022, at 5.34 pm, the lawyer of the US Salernitana
sent a defense brief, with attached documentation, giving
following the specific invitation formulated by the Sports Judge;
– further documentation, about the formal interlocutions between the US
Salernitana and ASL of Salerno, was received via PEC from the Management
of the Serie A League on 14 January 2022, at 18.05;
– nothing was received from the Udinese company;
– the available documentation can be considered sufficient for
take decisions that are strictly pertinent to this Judge
Sportsman with regard to the race in the epigraph.
In dissolution of the reserve referred to in Press Release no. 119 of 23
December 2021, resolves to apply the
sanctions provided for by art. 53 NOIF for the lack of dispute of the race
in question, in particular the loss of the match by 0-3 and the
penalty of one point in the standings for the sporting season
2021/2022, Serie A Championship“.