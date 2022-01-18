3-0 and 1 penalty point

“Race Soc.UDINESE – Soc. SALERNITANA of 21 December 2021

Background in fact

– On 21 December 2021 the race was scheduled at 18.30

Udinese-Salernitana valid for the nineteenth day of

first leg of the Serie A TIM championship;

– on 20 December 2021 the CAN announced that for the tender

Udinese-Salernitana had been appointed as Race Director on

Mr. Camplone;

– on 21 December 2021 the Clerk of the Course Mr. Camplone, passed the

waiting time of 45 minutes, certified, on the referee report, that the

race had not been able to take place due to the failure

presentation of the Salernitana company;

– on 22 December 2021, at 10.58, Salernitana sent the

notice of complaint for the recognition of the “cause of force

greater”;

– On December 24, 2021, at 19.38, the lawyer of the US Salernitana

sent the appeal, with attachments, for recognition and declaration

of the “force majeure” pursuant to art. 55 NOIF, in

order for the non-dispute of the match in question;

Official Statement

No. 140

Of the

January 18, 2022

140/388

– as disclosed with CU no. 128 of 8 January 2022, the Judge

Sportivo set for the date of January 18, 2022 the pronunciation in

on the appeal of the Salernitana company relating to the above tender

indicated, inviting the parties to specify the conclusions and to file

documentation within the terms provided by the Sports Justice Code

(Article 67, paragraphs 6 and 7, CGS);

– on January 13, 2022, at 5.34 pm, the lawyer of the US Salernitana

sent a defense brief, with attached documentation, giving

following the specific invitation formulated by the Sports Judge;

– further documentation, about the formal interlocutions between the US

Salernitana and ASL of Salerno, was received via PEC from the Management

of the Serie A League on 14 January 2022, at 18.05;

– nothing was received from the Udinese company;

– the available documentation can be considered sufficient for

take decisions that are strictly pertinent to this Judge

Sportsman with regard to the race in the epigraph.

In dissolution of the reserve referred to in Press Release no. 119 of 23

December 2021, resolves to apply the

sanctions provided for by art. 53 NOIF for the lack of dispute of the race

in question, in particular the loss of the match by 0-3 and the

penalty of one point in the standings for the sporting season

2021/2022, Serie A Championship“.