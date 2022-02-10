3-1 after the third end – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

07.55 Fourth end.

07.49 ITALY-GREAT BRITAIN 3-1 after the third end. Now the Scots will be on hand.

07.48 Mouat places it in the red circle. Retornaz will go to remove the stone to bring the point home.

07.47 Retornaz the square in the center of the house. Last shot for Mouat, he must necessarily attack on that one. Italy is sweating to hold hands, but is very close to the goal.

07.46 ATTENTIONEEEEEEEEEEEE! THEY HAVE WRONGOOOOOOO! Mouat puts his stone next to the other two, he has created a train at the entrance of the house. Retornaz can play on it!

07.45 Hardie doesn’t kill us. Shot at home, Mosaner throws it back. Britain have a point, now the challenge between the skips.

07.43 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! BAD MOSANER MISTAKE! He fails on the first guard, takes it and wants to get rid of the two lowest ones (and in the blue circle), but fails and hits the Italian stone at the point …

07.41 Arman again takes off his guard. We are in the middle of the end, it’s up to Mosaner.

07.41 Arman removes the first, Lammie replaces it. At the moment, however, the point is Italy.

07.40 Lammie moves the Italian stones, but now there is a triple Scottish guard difficult to overcome.

07.38 Simone Gonin is not precise, he wanted to bypass a double guard and enter the heart of the red house. He goes to pinch the second and fails to do so. Lammie can hit and roll.

07.36 ITALY-GREAT BRITAIN 2-1 after the second end. Now Italy at your fingertips.

07.35 Mouat puts it at home, however not brilliant shot. Great Britain scores a point.

07.34 EXCELLENT. Violent rejection, Retornaz removes the point. A yellow stone is just inside the house, so Great Britain is obliged to mark a point: they cannot opt ​​for the null hand.

07.32 And in fact Mouat punishes. He removes the two Italian stones in the red circle and places his on them. Retornaz must take it off, then forcing Britain to settle for one point.

07.30 Retornaz leaves a thread of the corridor. He tried to put a guard on the edge of the house, but he is a little loose and Mouat could fail.

07.29 Hardie breaks the guard. There are three Italian pointed stones, no longer protected. We are at the final duel between the skips. Retornaz part.

07.28 WHAT MAGIAAAAAAA! Mosaner revved up! Enter the house in a measured way and pick out the opponent’s stone, without touching the Italian one that was attacked! Two blue stones in the red circle.

07.26 Mosaner puts it in the heart of the house, hidden behind the opposing guard. Hardie tries to take it off, but instead just pulls it over. Inaccuracy of the Scots… Mosaner can punish.

07.25 WHAT DOUBLEAAAAAAAAAAA! ARMAN UNLEASHED! Pass that sweeps away the rival stones from the house, but Lammie does not give up and repeats the play. It’s up to Mosaner.

07.24 Great play by Lammie, who finds a nice double and pushes the Italian stones away. Arman must respond immediately.

07.23 Nice play by Arman, stone on the edge of the red circle and well covered by the high guard.

07.22 Italy opens by placing a stone in the red circle and placing a guard. Great Britain enters the house and approaches the blue point. Good performance from Gonin. Now it’s up to Arman.

07.21 ITALY-GREAT BRITAIN 2-0 after the first end. Italy holds the hand with personality. Now the second end, hammer for Great Britain.

07.20 MAGICOOOOOOOOO! RETORNAZ WITHOUT PAURAAAAA! Luxury voyage, the right force, very precise. TWO POINTSIIIIIII! Mouat with his mouth open.

07.18 Mouat covers the Italian stone. The point is for the Azzurri, but Retornaz could come up with something to bring home more. The quartet is discussing what to do, the last pitch in the hands of the skip.

07.16 DRAWING UP OF RETORNAZ! He puts it at the center! Last shot for Mouat, then there will be Retornaz’s final answer. Italy could also mark two points …

07.14 Mouat puts her in the red circle, great swipping action by her teammates. Now the strategy of Retornaz.

07.13 Nice dry rejection of Mosaner. Two yellow stones at the edge of the red circle, supported by an Italian. We arrive at the challenge between the skips: Mouat against Retornaz.

07.12 Mosaner messes up the cards on the table and moves the opposing stones into the house, they are on the edge of the red circle and always on point. Hardie takes an Italian pity out of the house. Mosaner should now try a good support …

07.11 A good shot from Hardie. With a pull he removes the Italian stone from the house and sets up a nice guard. He’s up to Amos Mosaner.

07.10 Not very precise Arman. He removes the stone in point, but he can’t get the other two in the house out of the way. We are in the middle of the end.

07.09 Lammie removes the Italian stone in the center of the house. Arman could try a fail to clean up the house.

07.07 Good approach by Gonin, who opens the opponent’s stone.

07.06 Great Britain brings a stone in the red circle, let’s see how Gonin will want to replicate.

07.05 THE GAME STARTS! ITALY AT HAND IN THE FIRST END.

07.04 The quartet of Great Britain: Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie, Bruce Mouat (skip).

07.02 We remember the formation of Italy: Simone Gonin (lead, throws the first two stones), Sebastiano Arman (second), Amos Mosaner (third), Joel Retornaz (skip, throws the last two stones).

07.00 Five minutes at the start of the game.

06.57 Italy is at its third participation in the Olympics: in Turin 2006 the unforgettable debut that brought this sport to the home of all Italians, in PyeongChang 2018 the last adventure. On all occasions on the ice there was always Joel Retornaz.

06.55 The semifinal is precisely the goal of Italy, who dreams big after the magic in the mixed doubles.

06.52 We remind you that ten national teams participate in the event, who will face each other only once for a total of nine games each. The top four will advance to the semifinals.

06.50 This is a fiery match for the Azzurri, who will have to invent the enterprise to beat the opposing battleship. We point out that this is actually Scotland, but for reasons of the Olympic committee Mouat and his teammates have to compete under the Union Jack.

06.48 The match will start at 07.05, the two teams are about to go down on the ice.

06.46 Italy, bronze in the last European Championships, will face the European Champions and reigning world vice champions led by Bruce Mouat, beaten by Mosaner and Constantini in the mixed doubles.

06.44 Italy will be in the hands of the skip Joel Retornaz, flanked by Amos Mosaner, as well as by Sebastiano Arman and Simone Gonin.

06.42 Italy’s adventure begins in the curling tournament at the Games. After the splendid gold won by Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini, he dreams big with the male quartet.

06.40 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of Italy-Great Britain, match valid for the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The presentation of the match

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Great Britainmatch valid for men’s curling tournament at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. At 07.05 our National team begins its adventure on the ice of the Chinese capitalmaking its debut in the round robin: after the total apotheosis of Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini, able to win the gold medal in the mixed doubles curling tournament, there is great anticipation for the debut of our standard bearers.

Italy presented itself with the aim of chasing the semi-final (arduous, but not impossible), but the appetite comes with eating and you dream big. The Azzurri, capable of winning the bronze medal at the last European Championships, are called to a thrilling debut: the opponent is in fact the noble Scotland (Great Britain is the denomination due to issues related to the Olympic committee), who won the last European Championships and is vice world champion.

Amos Mosaner will return to the ice to join skip Joel Retornazthe quartet will be completed by Sebastiano Arman and Simone Gonin. The rivals will be led by the deadly skip Bruce Mouat, whom Mosaner and Constantini beat in the mixed doubles tournament. It promises to be a titanic and unmissable battle, the tricolor team wants to amaze and still warm the heart of the whole country.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE from Italy-Great Britainmatch valid for men’s curling tournament at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022: chronicle in real time, minute by minute, end after end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 07.05. Have a good fun.

Photo: © WCF / Céline Stucki