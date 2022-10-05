3.2 million for an Aston Martin DB5 used in James Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’

Enlarge ACD

October 05, 2022 An Aston Martin DB5 used for the filming of the movie “No time to die”, from the James Bond saga, sold for 3.2 million.

aston martin built eight copies of DB5 props for the 2021 James Bond film “No Time to Die” and each of them had a specific purpose in the film.

Now, one of those eight units has just been sold at an auction organized by Christie’s. And not just any and not at a conventional price. This particular car has rotating license plates, retractable headlights, deployable machine guns and fake bombs.

Used in one of the most action scenes of the film

7 photos Aston Martin DB5 used in “No Time to Die” Enlarge

Obviously, such a special car has been auctioned off for a very high price. And it is that the buyer of this beauty has disbursed 3.2 million eurosa cost that is even more exaggerated if we take into account that it is not a car that can be legally driven on the roads due to the aforementioned characteristics.

The good thing is that the income obtained from the sale of this Aston Martin DB5 will be donated to the Prince’s Trust charitywhich helps young British people between the ages of 11 and 30, as well as the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund to support former employees of British intelligence agencies and special forces.

The car was used in the film shortly after Bond visits Vesper’s grave, after which he and Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) must escape their pursuers through the streets of Matera, Italy. This is the scene where Bond makes donuts in the DB5 while strafing his pursuers.

Why does James Bond drive an Aston Martin DB5?

Although this DB5 was the car that achieved the highest bid, three other Aston Martins were auctioned at the same eventall of them also used in the aforementioned «No time to die».

Also an Aston Martin V8 Vantage used by Daniel Craig was sold (the last performer of James Bond to date). The car was intended to be similar to the one in the 1987 film “High Voltage,” which starred Timothy Dalton as Bond.