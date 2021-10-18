3 + 3 Sci-fi Thriller Movies For Halloween

Here we are at a new Halloween. Every year at the end of October, as in the most classic of traditions, horror reigns supreme in every context: decorations, sweets, clothes. But not only! There is no Halloween that does not require watching at least one horror movie, to better enjoy the sensations of the most thrilling night of the year.

But the catalog of good quality horror films is not infinite! And then let’s face it, always watching the usual great horror classics, every Halloween, strips those films of that creepy component that most characterizes them.

So how to spend an alternative Halloween in front of a screen and popcorn without the great classics?

If you are also passionate about sci-fi themes and want to experience heart-pounding sensations, this is the article you’ve been waiting for! Here in the Hynerd.it editorial office we have thought of a list of 3 + 3 alternative sci-fi thriller films for a Halloween to pass with bated breath!

Sci-fi movie for Halloween: Me, Robot

You know. Robotics has been gaining momentum in recent years. Why not start a sci-fi Halloween marathon with some action, perhaps making comparisons between science fiction works on the big screen with the reality we live in in 2021?

Since robotics began to appear among the ideas of scientists and among the pages of sci-fi books (one of all Asimov, from whose works this film draws inspiration) the ethics of robotics and the problem of coexistence between beings created by who can become self-aware is very hot topic. Especially in recent years, in which technological progress is actually leading us to goals that are not very dissimilar or distant from those seen on many films.

But back to Io, Robot.

Its very simple plot, full of twists is perfect to start the Halloween evening on the right foot.

Why watch Me, Robot on Halloween?

You will widen your eyes, you will be amazed to see that some of the technologies presented in this film are now reality! A bit creepy, don’t you think?

But let’s do a little synopsis for those unfamiliar with this film.

A scene from the movie I, Robot

Me, Robot is a 2004 film by Alex Proyas starring Will Smith.

The year is 2035 (so we’re not too far off!) And technology and robots are an integral part of everyday life. But not everything that is gold glitters. In fact, detective Del Spooner (Will Smith), profoundly skeptical and disillusioned with robots due to a personal story that marked him deeply, will investigate the apparent suicide of Dr. Alfred Lanning, a scientist of US Robotics, inventor of the most advanced robot / android in the world. Flanked in his investigations by Dr. Susan Calvin, a psychologist expert in robotics, artificial intelligence and ethical implications with technologies, he will soon discover that there is much more behind the scientist’s death.

Even dystopian futures in which primordial human issues such as freedom are addressed can cause anguish. Anguish is an emotion that certainly is not wasted on Halloween!

Below you will find two proposals that openly address dystopian futures.

Sci-fi movie for Halloween: Equilibrium

As written above, dystopian futures are the best films to rely on to awaken a feeling of anguish for Halloween. Equilibium is the first dystopian sci-fi movie that we offer in this list 3 + 3 sci-fi thriller movies to watch on Halloween.

The Simpsons also drew inspiration from this movie for their Halloween special!

Do you want to spend a happy Halloween? Here is the list of episodes of The Simpsons to watch on October 31st!

Why watch Equilibrium on Halloween?

If you want to see a movie about a dystopian future but you also like John Wick-style movies, or thrillers with an absolutely action soul, then this movie is for you!

Don’t you know this movie? Here is the synopsis!

A scene from the film Equilibrium

Equilibrium is a 2002 film directed by Kurt Wimmer starring Christian Bale.

Here, too, the year is relatively close. In fact, there is talk of events set in the year 2072. After a brutal war that threatened to wipe mankind from the face of the earth, the few survivors decide to create a world order aimed at maintaining peace and eradicating any extremist idea. For this a drastic decision is applied: to eliminate emotions, considered the triggering cause of extremism. To do this, driven by the only person in charge to hold control over the new humanity, all people must take a powerful drug, Prozium, capable of eliminating any trace of emotion.

But there is also a police force that has the specific purpose of monitoring this abstention of emotions: the Clerics. This police force must eliminate any object that can arouse emotions and whoever opposes it will be executed. The protagonist John Preston (played by Christian Bale), is part of this special group. Through a series of events, he will end up awakening from his slumber and fighting to subvert the tyrannical system he was a part of.

Sci-fi movie for Halloween: In Time

Ever heard the saying “time is money”? In this film, time is life and a currency of exchange.

Why watch In Time on Halloween?

If you like to get excited and cheer on a Robin Hood in a different way, to experience the anguish of time as you struggle against a world of disturbing shades of lifestyle, then put it on the list of movies to see on Halloween! And then it has an unusual lead actor: Justin Timberlake.

Loading... Advertisements

Let’s do a little summary of this film.

A scene from the movie In Time

Released in cinemas in 2011, In time (by Andrew Niccol) takes place in the year 2169, in which all humans, without exception, theoretically, are programmed to live to 25 years, through a chip in the arm that starts a countdown to death.

As mentioned above, only theoretically everyone lives up to 25 years. Indeed, time has become the primary currency with which people buy goods and services, get paid, place bets or even get stolen. In this world, the rich can live almost forever without growing old, while the poor continually try to earn a few more days to live. And the protagonist Will Salas (Justin Timberlake), after a series of events it will turn into a sci-fi Robin Hood, whose purpose will be to restore social and economic equality between all social partners.

Do you want to spend a Halloween full of horror with the pad in your hands? Here are the horror games waiting for you!

Sci-fi movie for Halloween: Edge of Tomorrow

Fight. Die. Repeat. The time loop is a pretty hot topic these days, and the Deathloop game reminds us of it.

But when the time loop encounters a war against aliens and is inspired by a Japanese light novel, then it gets pretty interesting!

Why watch Edge of Tomorrow on Halloween?

If you want an ever-increasing pace in the storytelling, some slight jumps due to the action and you particularly like sci-fi where the bad guys are the aliens, then this movie is for you!

Do you want to be totally sure? Maybe this synopsis will convince you.

A scene from the movie Edge of Tomorrow

2014 film, Edge of Tomorrow is inspired by Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s light novel “All you need is kill”. Directed by Liman and McQuarrie, the film tells the story of a press officer accused of desertion, Major Cage (Tom Cruise). The latter is sent to the front precisely for having infringed orders, in the humanity vs aliens version of the Normandy landings.

Having never fought on the front and never having used an exoskeleton, by sheer luck he manages to destroy an alien, but the latter’s blood contaminates him. And it is from here that his loop begins, which resumes from the day of the desertion accusation and will experience the same events over and over again in an infinite cycle. But it is precisely in one of these cycles that he knows that will become his companion in arms thanks to which he will discover that together they will be able to stop the aliens and the loop.

Sci-fi movie for Halloween: Inception

A sci-fi of a completely different kind, quiet in some ways, but in the highlight of the film absolutely pressing and frightening. And then the ending. The latter can open a debate for a whole night!

Why watch Inception on Halloween?

If you want to spend a Halloween with zero jump scare but with a worm in your mind like: “what I am living is a dream or reality?”, Then it is a movie you absolutely must watch!

Haven’t you ever seen it and you don’t know what it’s about? Here is the synopsis!

A scene from the movie Inception

Released in 2010 in cinemas, Inception, directed by a great Christopher Nolan, he wisely manages to mix reality with the dream world, making one lose the conception of what is real from what is not. When a Japanese tycoon decides to plagiarize the partner’s mind in order to acquire his share, he hires mentalist expert Dominic Cobb (Leonardo di Caprio) to infiltrate the partner’s mind to push him to make the choice to disrupt his empire.

The exchange proposed by the tycoon is to do everything possible to allow him to return to the United States and hug his children again, after his escape on the accusation of murder of his beloved wife.

To succeed in the mission, Dominic creates a team that will immerse themselves in dream projections aimed at grafting the idea into the mind of the Japanese tycoon’s partner.

Will he be able in his mission to wake up from the dream and hug his children again?

Sci-fi movie for Halloween: Robocop

Detroit as a city protagonist of a dystopian future with a setting that could remember Gotham City? And who is there as the protagonist? A cyborg? Then we have Robocop, even before Android Become Human!

Why watch Robocop on Halloween?

Do you like 80s sci-fi movies but are a little tired of thinking only of Alien and Terminator? Do you want to end a night of Halloween movie marathon with the violence and cynicism typical of Batman comics, but with an executioner cyborg?

Robocop then is the answer you were looking for!

The summary you will find below will convince you to add it to your list!

A scene from the film Robocop

Robocop is a 1987 film directed by Paul Verhoeven, who boasts Basic Instinct among his directories.

The film is set in a 1980s Detroit. Crime and precarious living and working conditions are rampant, with violence of all kinds on the agenda that the police forces are unable to cope with. The multinational OCP, in exchange for guaranteeing the safety of the city, takes possession of the police department and introduces the project of a robot prototype, the ED209, aimed at guaranteeing the safety of the city.

The protagonist and his workmate Alex Murphy and Anne Lewis, both policemen, during a patrol cross a fringe of the most violent gang in the city, with whom they will have a hard fight and Alex will be brutally mutilated and reduced to death.

The multinational sees in this event an opportunity to finally create the desired prototype. Alex then, to whom an Artificial Intelligence is installed to keep his cognitive functions alive and to whom the inviolable laws of robotics are programmed, turns into a cyborg, who in a short time will turn into the hero of the city. But it is when he crosses paths with the gang that mutilated him again that the memories of his recent past life begin to awaken and he will continue his investigations to find his identity and defeat the most dangerous criminal gang in the city.