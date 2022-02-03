3.3 update postponed by a month, the quality was not enough – Nerd4.life

Ripple Effect Studios, one of the teams working on Battlefield 2042announced that the next upcoming update for the shooter was postponed. Let’s talk aboutupdate 3.3 which was scheduled for February, and which instead will arrive in March 2022.

In other words, it is a delay of about a month. Ripple Effect Studiosexplaining the decision to postpone Battlefield 2042 Update 3.3, wrote: “Our next update after today’s hotfix will be made available in early March. This is a change from our latest announcements regarding the expected release date. . The extra time will be used to improve the quality of the update and include additional changes. ”

Two soldiers from Battlefield 2042

The idea then is that Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 should be a little broader than expected and, moreover, it should be of quality. The hope is that this update will serve to improve the Electronic Arts game that has struggled to gain pace since its release.

At the very least, DICE has unveiled what’s coming before Season 1. Battlefield 2042 has a long way to go: various games have been able to recover, but it’s not easy. Indeed, it is rumored that EA is considering making at least part of the game free to play.