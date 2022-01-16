3.6 billion for ultra-broadband to 7 million street numbers

Providing services with a capacity of at least 1 Gbit / s in download and 200 Mbit in upload to over 6.8 million street addresses: this is the goal of Italy 1 Giga call for over 3.6 billion for gray areas, the first of the digital Italy 2026 strategy developed by Minister of Innovation Vittorio Colao. (DOWNLOAD THE NOTICE HERE)



15 lots into which the territory has been divided and for the award the criterion of the most economically advantageous tender was chosen. The tender will be managed by Infratel Italia, the in-house of Mise led by Marco Bellezza, on the basis of the agreement stipulated with the Department for digital transformation and Invitalia. For the submission of offers, the deadline has been set for 16 March. The implementation of the Investment Project will start from date of signing of the agreement and will end by 30 June 2026.

The announcement is one of the interventions of the National Strategy for Ultra Broadband which it also includes Plans to connect schools and health facilities and to promote the development of 5G networks, expected in succession within the next three months.

How the race works

Only one investment project is allowed for each lot by each proposer. C.Each competitor can win up to a maximum of eight lots.

For the assignment – the same criteria for all lots – the following will be considered:economic offer, the characteristics of the networks, including thearchitecture and sizing, the quality of personnel recruitment and training plans and project management and also related commitments inclusion, gender diversity, people with disabilities and support for disadvantaged groups ed any improvements with respect to the required performances and the minimum technical and economic regulatory conditions envisaged.

Regarding the technologies, the technological neutrality, therefore, in addition to the fiber, those deemed most appropriate – including those of the wireless family – can be used to guarantee results in terms of performance also to speed up the installation process.

The winner of the tender will have to guarantee wholesale access to the financed infrastructures to all market operators, on the basis of the guidelines of the Communications Authority (Agcom) and the call for tenders.

At the end of this selection procedure, for each of the awarded lots, the agreement will be signed which governs the procedures for granting the contribution which may be, at most, 70% of eligible expenses, the rest will therefore be borne by the beneficiary.

To ensure compliance with the obligations of the call by June 2026, thendivided six-monthly coverage objectives and a system of penalties in the event of non-coverage of civic numbers and delay in the completion of the works.

