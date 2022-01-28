3.8 billion euros to bring 1 Gbps to 6.2 million Italian homes. Europe approves the government plan

The European Commission has approved the 3.8 billion euros that Italy has allocated for its specific 1 Giga Italia Plan within the Draghi government’s PNRR for the deployment of high-performance gigabit networks.

1 Gbps for gray and black areas not very attractive to operators



European approval will ensure that the Italian plan is fully funded by the EU’s recovery and resilience facility. The 3.8 billion scheme will remain in force until June 30, 2026 in the form of direct subsidies and will finance the deployment of networks that allow download speeds of 1 Gbps (gigabit per second) and 200 Mbits (megabits per second) in upload. in areas where no networks currently exist or are expected to provide stable download speeds of at least 300 Mbps.

The choice of the threshold of 300 Mbit / s indicated in the Italian plan and approved by the European Commission it is necessary to reach the connectivity target of at least 1 Gbps by 2026 defined in the Digital Compass, or the prospect of digital transformation of Europe by 2030 presented by the EU in March 2021.

The intervention areas covered by the plan will be the gray and black “market failure” areascorresponding to approximately 6.2 million street addresses, according to the mapping carried out by Infratel in August 2021 by mandate of the government and in which 47 operators participated.

The paradox in using the expression “market failure” for the black and gray areas, instead of the white areas, is explained by Mitd in the text of the plan by encouraging the development of ultra-broadband networks in those areas which, despite being considered “black” and “gray”, they are in any case less profitable for operators compared to other areas of the same category.

Going to resume the 1 Giga Italy Plan, we remind you that the intervention model chosen is an incentive, and provides for the selection – through public procedures – of operators who will be able to present themselves individually or in association, to carry out in the areas concerned and of a public contribution determined as a maximum percentage of the total cost of the works, the network infrastructures which, once completed, will remain their property.