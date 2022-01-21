3 absurd phenomena in the world due to the Tonga eruption, to understand how huge it was

The eruption of the underwater volcano, but with a caldera flush with the water, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai on January 15 produced a huge cloud of ash and a tsunami whose consequences, after days of international isolation, we begin to understand only in these hours with the arrival of the first rescue flights in the small Polynesian kingdom in the South Pacific, consisting of 170 islands and just over 100 thousand inhabitants.

The eruption, apparently one of its kind happens every thousand years, was caused by a subduction, a tectonic movement in which one terrestrial plate ends up sliding under the edge of another. It is no coincidence that subduction zones, particularly in the “ring of fire” surrounding the Pacific, produce some of the most violent phenomena on the planet. According to NASA, the explosive force of the eruption would be 500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War, about 10 megatons of equivalent in TNT. The ash covers beaches, homes, infrastructures, the submarine cable that connects Tonga to the Fiji Islands and connects it to the world is damaged and there are strong concerns about the reserves of food and especially fresh water.

Three consequences give the idea of ​​the violence of the phenomenon, which actually started as early as last December. For example, it could have produced a series of so-called atmospheric gravitational waves. Gareth Dorrian talks about it in The Conversation, explaining how research is underway to understand how these concentric waves can affect Space.

“Because the atmosphere is mostly transparent to human eyes, we rarely think of it as a complex and dynamic structure with many distinct layers. The upper reaches of our atmosphere extend well above the Kármán line, the point 100 km above sea level where space officially begins “explains Dorrian, a scientist at the University of Birmingham who recalls how these atmospheric layers are full of waves that travel in any direction and that can be generated by a large number of phenomena: geomagnetic storms caused by explosions on the Sun, earthquakes, volcanoes, thunderstorms and even dawn.

Volcanic eruptions in the past have been associated with measurable changes in the ionosphere, one of the most distant parts of the atmosphere extending from 65 to 1,000 km, detected by GPS receivers on the ground, for example in 2015 and 2013. Even in the case of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai may have produced similar consequences, it will only be understood in the coming weeks.

Another consequence that gives the idea of ​​explosive power was the sonic boom perceived thousands of kilometers away from Tonga. One of the most distant points where it has been clearly distinguished is the US state of Alaska, nearly 10 thousand kilometers from the volcano. But there are numerous testimonies in many parts of the world: from Minnesota to Montana to the (relatively) neighboring Australia and New Zealand (2,000 km). The shock wave was instead recorded even by seismographs in the United Kingdom, 16 thousand kilometers from the Polynesian kingdom.

Finally, in the most classic of the “butterfly effect”, at the La Pampilla refinery in Callao, the port of Lima, Peru, an Italian oil tanker spilled part of the crude load into the sea due to a wave attributable to the tsunami triggered by the collapse of the caldera of the volcano. The Mare Doricum, docked at the dock of the plant managed by Repsol, folded under the impact of the sea and the exhaust pipes were severed, causing the release of at least 6,000 barrels of crude oil. The figure was estimated by Rubén Ramírez, the South American country’s environment minister. Already last Tuesday the beaches north of the refinery, as we are sadly accustomed to seeing on these tragic occasions, were full of animals such as seabirds, sea lions and dolphins covered in oil and helpless on shore or dead.

“This is the worst ecological disaster that has occurred around Lima in recent times and has seriously damaged hundreds of fishing families – explained the minister in a statement published on Twitter – Repsol must immediately compensate for the damage”. The company’s communications director, Tine Van Den Wall Bake, denied any responsibility: “We didn’t cause this ecological disaster and we can’t say who is responsible,” he told national radio Wednesday.

