3 accessories that greatly improve your mobile without carrying electronics

There are many occasions when you don’t have to complicate your life to get a good result, and the same thing can happen with mobile accessories, since there are times when the simpler they are, the more they can help, especially in terms of comfort. And we are going to talk about precisely this type of accessories today: they are simple, but they can bring you a lot if you give them a chance

A wooden speaker that doesn’t need a battery

If you usually use the mobile speaker to play music, you will know that this works better depending on how you put it on because of the acoustics, such as when it is close to a wall and the sound may bounce around.

This is the voice consists precisely of take advantage of the physics of sound to increase the volume. You will only have to leave your mobile resting on it and start playing music to check it out. It is a comfortable accessory that you will never have to charge, which can come in handy to leave it in your room and use it every time you want to play music.

Touchpen

The greatest exponents of touch pens are devices such as the S-Pen, which thanks to their hardware have a large number of options that users can enjoy when writing or drawing. However, there are other type of touch pens much cheaper and that can also come in handy.

They are accessories that can make your life a lot easier when it comes to underline a text, a PDF reader, or simply make you more precise when editing a photo or video. It may be worth betting on a model with dimensions similar to those of a conventional pen

Case with stand

Another accessory that can be very useful for your mobile is a very versatile type of cover that is characterized by having a small tab that lifts up to function as a stand and that you can leave your mobile positioned in different ways so that you can view multimedia content on it or leave it resting on the table while you play.

