3 alternatives to Slack to carry the communication of your business

Share

There are many possibilities for your company to continue communicating in its internal organization chart, these are just a few.

On many occasions we have talked about Slack as a good way to carry communication in your business or company. And while Slack is a communication tool that is presented as useful, there is life beyond it. Today we want to offer you 3 alternatives to Slack that you should value for your business or company. Although each one has specific characteristics, they can be a good solution when it comes to keeping in touch with employees.

How to set up automatic messages on WhatsApp Business

previous premises

Unfortunately, a very common solution to maintain communication in the company is to do it through a WhatsApp group. This is not advisable, as the employees will be using a system in which they are likely to use their personal numbers. The cell phone is something that you carry with you, and besides, there is a danger of end up using the group for something it shouldn’t be. Therefore, you should avoid using WhatsApp under any circumstances. It is not professional or proper.

Having made this consideration, it is time to discover what are the best alternatives to Slack that you should use in your business or company. They all also have the advantage of being free.

3 alternatives to Slack for fluid communication

Microsoft Teams

The proposal of this giant has many users, Microsoft Teams allows the creation of agile and dynamic communication and work spaces, contact with the guarantee of stability, ease of use and usability. Teams does not require much knowledge, since under the chat tool there is a powerful way to communicate and keep the different work teams up to date.

Teams not only allows communication between the different teams or members in a chat-like manner, video calls are another of the possibilities that this tool has. Being able to create a space to hold meetings is perhaps one of the functions for which Teams stands out. this app It is available for any type of device, mobile or fixed, and is located within the Office suite. Therefore, starting to use it will surely not cost you anything, since it is free, although it does have some extra payment options. But with the freemium version you probably don’t need more.

Discord

Discord is another of the alternatives to Slack and has many similarities with respect to it. Everything on Discord is snappy and casual looking, and it’s heavily used by the community. gamer. Discord is based on the use of servers, which can be used to maintain communications or make video calls. In this tool you create channels in which you can locate the different departments of your business, separating Human Resources from management teams. It is not complex to use and all you have to do is register to be able to use its functions. It could be said that Discord is very versatile and using it presents no problems. For those young teams of startup could be a good alternative to Slack.

10 tricks to give a good feeling in your video calls

Chanty

We end with an option that is not very well known, but that has the advantage of being very similar to Slack. Chanty is a communication tool that not only has real-time chat, but also allows you to assign tasks or make video calls. Its interface is clean and clear, so its use is immediate as soon as you have it installed. It is very oriented towards small businesses, and its free plan is more than enough to be able to do almost everything. Share screen or have audio calls is also another of its possibilities. The free plan gives up to 20 GB per storage device and 10 users, hence its orientation towards SMEs. Now, the free option has the option of group video calls, it is something that should be taken into account.

These alternatives to Slack can be a differentiated proposal for those who wish to look for something else. All are presented as agile solutions, well elaborated and that will give what you need for your business model. And remember that WhatsApp is something that should be restricted to the private or friends sphere, never professional. In fact, the law is already endorsing the digital disconnection of employees outside of their hours, which is much more complex with the app owned by Meta.

Related topics: Pro

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!