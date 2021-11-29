3 analysts reveal some fundamentals useful to traders

Bitcoin it reached a low of 7 weeks and now it seems to be climbing the slope of its quotation. A highly tempting situation that should particularly interest those who actively frequent the world of cryptocurrencies. In this article, for the benefit of all trader, we bring you some fundamentals that have been revealed by 3 important ones analysts of the crypto sector. Let’s find out what they said and why it can be really useful.

What should we expect from Bitcoin in the coming days

We can’t say that with Bitcoin these days you get bored. On the contrary, its dancing trend is thrilling not only investors, but also the same assets that follow – some more and some less – the queen of crypto or oppose it. Of course, the million dollar question is always the same: “It’s worth it right now invest in cryptocurrencies? “. The sure answer, for obvious reasons, does not exist.

However, you can meditate on what 3 important ones have recently said analysts precisely about Bitcoin and its recent fall to $ 53,000. Just a few days ago we told you about the gods signals encouraging of Bitcoin and now here we are to examine what was expressed by Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital, Dylan LeClair, of Bitcoin Magazine, and Konstantin Anissimov, director of CEX.IO.

3 analysts reveal some fundamentals

Let’s start immediately with what he said DiPasquale regarding the performance of Bitcoin and his technical inability to break through $ 53,000:

“As of Friday, Bitcoin began testing support at around $ 53K. Whenever it has dropped to that level, it is bounced higher up, signaling strong support there. Today’s drop to just over $ 53K caused it to rebound. This signals that we have a strong interest inpurchase at that level. When a support repeated, is evidence of demand at that level and a bullish sign that the asset will appreciate from there“.

Confirmation follows from what was said by LeClair:

“$ 53,000 is a key level, which happens to be the on-chain average cost base short-term holders in the market. Throughout bitcoin’s history, the realized price (based on the cost of the chain) of short-term holders has served as key support for the bull market“.

Finally, too Anissimov hasn’t skimped on talking about the key level of Bitcoin these days. But, unlike the other 2 analysts, he has a different vision of what is happening and the future of crypto:

“We see three factors contributing to the $ 53k to serve as strong support. There capitalization market share of Bitcoin is $ 1 trillion to $ 52,950 USD. This level was a key support / resistance until 2021 and is now being tested again as support. The recent sales pressure it is largely forced through liquidations with minimal signs of sale / capitulation by long-term market players. This suggests that the roughly 23% drop from all-time highs is not a broader trend reversal. There have been $ 968 million in liquidations since November 10 (ATH day). BTC has hovered in fear to the extreme index fear level, which usually happens after holders with a weaker hand have exited the market“.