3 Android 12 features that not many people know about

Share

Do you have a mobile with Android 12? Discover 3 functions of this operating system that hardly anyone knows about.

Despite the fact that Android 11 is still the majority version of Google’s mobile operating system on Android smartphones, more and more users have received or are receiving Android 12 on their mobile devices.

As each new version of Android includes a wide variety of new features you don’t always get to use because you don’t know them, we thought it would be interesting to reveal them to you 3 really useful features of Android 12 that not many people know about.

notification history

The first of the Android 12 functions that you should know about is the notification history, a functionality that will allow you save a history of all the notifications that have reached your smartphone in the last 24 hours.

Privacy guide in Android 12: 9 settings and functions to protect your mobile

But this notification history is not activated by default in Android 12, but you will have to activate it from the settings of your terminal. Although the steps to follow may vary from one Android layer to another, to activate the notification history on your Android 12 mobile, you just have to perform the following actions:

Access the settings of your mobile with Android 12

Click on the option Notifications and status bar or similar

or similar Click on the button More settings

Click on the option notification history

Once inside, activate the switch located in the upper right and the notification history will be activated

Once the notification history is activated, it will be filled with the notifications you have received in the last 24 hours, which will be divided into two blocks: one with the notifications you have accessed and one with the ones you have deleted.

screen pinning

If you usually lend your mobile to your child to play a specific game, you will love another of the functions of Android 12, screen pinning.

This functionality will allow you to set a single application, so that the person you lend your smartphone to can only use that app or game and cannot access any other application or the terminal settings.

As in the previous case, the screen pinning activation process may vary from one software layer to another, but in general terms, to carry it out, you must perform the following steps:

Access the settings of your terminal

Enter the section Password and security or similar

or similar Select the option system security

locate the button screen pinning and click on it

and click on it Turn on screen pinning by tapping the switch in the top right

Once the screen pinning function is activated, to use it you just have to access multitaskingclick on the menu button of the application you want to pin and click on the option Anchor.

Once this is done, a message will appear on the screen indicating that the application you have selected it will stay anchored until you stop anchoring itfor which you will have to press and hold the Back and Multitasking buttons at the same time.

Scrolling screenshot

Finally, the last Android feature that not everyone knows about is the ability to take scrolling screenshots. Thanks to this functionality you will no longer have to take several screenshots to share an entire article, since thanks to this tool you will be able to take a screenshot of an entire page, no matter how long it is.

The 264 phones that will receive Android 12, and when will they do so

To take a screenshot with scrolling, you simply have to carry out these simple actions:

Take a screenshot as you normally do

Click on the button Commute or similar that appears just below the floating window with the screenshot

or similar that appears just below the floating window with the screenshot Once this is done, the screenshot will start to scroll down automatically

Click on the option Ready to stop scrolling

to stop scrolling Finally, click on the confirmation button located in the upper right corner to save the resulting screenshot

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!