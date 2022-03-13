3 Android apps you can use to save fuel

These three applications that will help you save money on fuel.

In a context in which the price of both gasoline and diesel is completely skyrocketing, your Android mobile can be a great ally for help you save money when filling the tank of your vehicle.

For this reason, on this occasion, we come to talk to you about the 3 Best Android Apps You Can Use to Save Fuel.

fuelio

The most complete Android application that you can use to save fuel is Fuelio, an app that allows you to carry out a follow-up of the expenses of your vehicle, car or motorcycle, such as fuel consumption and the expense you make on it monthly. To do this, it has a functionality that shows you the cheapest gas stations near your locationso you can control the cost of your refueling.

One of the most useful functions of Fuelio is the Calculator, since, thanks to it, you will be able to calculate How much does it cost you to drive to work each day?. To do this you simply have to access the tab Calculator and enter the kilometers you travel to go to work, the price at which we refueled the last time and the consumption of your car.

Once this is done, Fuelio will show you the full cost of the journey, being able to know how much you will save if you reduce the consumption of your vehicle.

In addition to spending on fuel, this app also allows you to record other expenses such as the ITV, the road tax or the cost of tires or revisions in the workshop.

Fuelio is a totally free application that allows us to carry out a backup of all the data of our vehicle on various cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox.

drive

The second app in this selection is Drivvo, a free application that allows you to control the expenses generated by your vehicle: fuel, maintenance, financing, taxes and other expenses such as fines or tolls.

If we focus on the fuel part, Drivvo provides you information on the monthly cost of gasoline for your car or motorcycle through complete reports and graphs that show you details as interesting as the kilometers traveled per liter, the total kilometers traveled, the expense per kilometer or the calculation of fuel per service station.

Drivvo is a free and ad-supported app with a paid version that unlocks some extra features like ad removal, cloud backup, data synchronization between devices or the export of your vehicle data in CSV format. The Pro version of Drivvo has a cost of 12 euros per year.

Simply Auto

The third Android application that you can use to save fuel is Simply Auto, a tool that will allow you monitor your vehicle’s fuel consumption. To do this, you simply have to enter the data on the cost of fuel and the kilometers traveled with a refueling and Simply Auto will show you a series of statistics and graphs that will allow you reduce gas bills and improve fuel efficiency.

To calculate the fuel efficiency of your car or motorcycle, Simply Auto asks you for data such as the octane number of gasoline, the brand and model of your car or the service station where you usually refuel.

Simply Auto is a completely free application that, like Fuelio, allows you to perform a cloud backup of your vehicle data and sync them with other Android devices.

