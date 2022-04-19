3 Apps to keep track of your comic collection

Whakoom’s database is one of its great strengths, as you can scan a comic’s barcode to quickly find it and add the comics you have. Whakoom has the advantage that it is collaborative which makes it have hundreds of thousands of files in more than 30 languages ​​that are constantly being updated.

Whakoom is the quintessential application for this purpose of keeping track of your comic collection. Lovers of the ninth art will be able to enter the data of their comic collection and let them know at all times which ones they have, which ones they want or which ones you are missing.

These are some of the applications that will allow you to keep a control over comics you’ve already read and which ones you need to read in your collection. You comic library will be fully controlled with these apps for iOS and Android.

In addition, it is a very useful tool to assess your hobby, since it allows you to follow other friends or readers to find out what they like or what they recommend, it allows you to rate or give your opinion on comics that you have read or are reading and also to read reviews of professionals.

Whakoom is free, although it has a PRO version with which you can access exclusive raffles, remove ads or access very useful functions such as reading lists.

reCollect

Recollect is a multipurpose app that will not only help you keep track of your comic collection, but also allows you to organize and track your entire collection of series, programs, anime, manga, comics and books, with a track all your hobbies from a single app.

In this single app, which is free and ad-free, you can have your comic collection neatly organized so you can always enjoy the next chapter or page without having to think about where you went before.

They have an Android app available for free on the Google Play Store, but on iOS you will need to add the mobile version of the web to your home screen to be able to quickly and conveniently access reCollect whenever you want.

CLZ Comics – comic database

CLZ, the app from Collectorz, allows you to catalog your comic collection with ease. You just have to scan the barcodes with your camera and you will automatically get all the details of the comics and covers.

Among its outstanding functionalities is the grouping of comics in folders and the ordering by series, edition number or purchase date. You can use it on multiple devices and sync data between them using the CLZ Cloud.