3 apps to order food at home

We don’t always have the time we would like to cook or eat well, or we simply don’t like to cook and always make the same basic recipes. Home delivery is a good alternative for when we are tired from a busy day and we want to treat ourselves to dinner, or also to have food ready those days when we don’t have time for anything and a tupperware is our salvation. Whatever the reason, there are many apps where you can order food at home and these are some of the best.
Broadly speaking, there are two types of applications to order food at home: those that bring it to you at the moment or in which you can order pre-cooked food that arrives at your home in several days, depending on the type of delivery that the company has selected. All of them save you from a hurry if you don’t know what to cook, you don’t have time or you feel like giving yourself a gastronomic treat. Today we will focus on the most popular ones that deliver food or other products that do not usually exceed the delivery time since you place the order. They are all compatible with both Android and iOS.
Just Eat
One of the most popular apps to order food at home if you want to receive food at the moment. One of its biggest advantages is that there are many restaurants and food chains that are linked to it, so the variety and types of food will not be a problem.
Pizza, pasta, hamburgers, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican food and much more. Just Eat has more than 15,000 restaurants associates. Choose what you are going to order, add it to the basket and pay comfortably by card, PayPal or cash.
Glovo
If you are one of those people who goes to the supermarket to buy milk and buys everything except milk, don’t worry, it has happened to all of us at some point. With Glovo, in addition to ordering food at home from restaurants, you will also be able to make purchases at your trusted supermarket or order any product from stores associated with the platform.
You can ask anything to take: pharmacy products, flowers, food, games, socks, etc. Order it by Glovo and a delivery man takes it in minutes. In addition, you can follow your shipment at all times and see where the delivery person is.
Uber Eats
Many people have known Uber for a VTC service and it also has its own food delivery service available in many Spanish cities. It is expanding by adding more restaurants and services in smaller cities.
It has a system of discount codes and coupons with which you can save money every time you use the app to order your favorite food at home. Once you’ve selected what you want to order, you can conveniently pay with your Uber account, or add your credit or debit card, in addition to PayPal. As in the other apps, the variety of food is very wide and includes different cuisines from around the world.