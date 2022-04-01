3 apps to order food at home

Broadly speaking, there are two types of applications to order food at home: those that bring it to you at the moment or in which you can order pre-cooked food that arrives at your home in several days, depending on the type of delivery that the company has selected. All of them save you from a hurry if you don’t know what to cook, you don’t have time or you feel like giving yourself a gastronomic treat. Today we will focus on the most popular ones that deliver food or other products that do not usually exceed the delivery time since you place the order. They are all compatible with both Android and iOS.

Just Eat

One of the most popular apps to order food at home if you want to receive food at the moment. One of its biggest advantages is that there are many restaurants and food chains that are linked to it, so the variety and types of food will not be a problem.

Pizza, pasta, hamburgers, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican food and much more. Just Eat has more than 15,000 restaurants associates. Choose what you are going to order, add it to the basket and pay comfortably by card, PayPal or cash.