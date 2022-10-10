Entertainment

3 artists with the rarest medical conditions

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

By Ruth Uzcategui

The stars seen on the screen seem to be a waste of perfection in all areas of their lives, but nothing is further from reality than this. Although perhaps everything is going well for them at work and they are at the top of recognition, the truth is that artists are still human beings, who also suffer ups and downs, especially in health issues.

And the truth is that there is more than one celebrity who has had to put aside his career due to some illness, but there are also those who have discovered that they suffer from a pathology and have become unforgettable regardless of their condition.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dakota Johnson’s strong fight against depression since adolescence

11 mins ago

Oscar nominees Andrea Berloff and John Gatins sign deal with Netflix

22 mins ago

PSG: Galtier will soon be fixed for the return of Messi

23 mins ago

Ana de Armas and her perfect smile: orthodontics, whitening and veneers

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button