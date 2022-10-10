3 artists with the rarest medical conditions

The stars seen on the screen seem to be a waste of perfection in all areas of their lives, but nothing is further from reality than this. Although perhaps everything is going well for them at work and they are at the top of recognition, the truth is that artists are still human beings, who also suffer ups and downs, especially in health issues.

And the truth is that there is more than one celebrity who has had to put aside his career due to some illness, but there are also those who have discovered that they suffer from a pathology and have become unforgettable regardless of their condition.

We introduce you 3 famous personalities with the rarest diseases, who have become an icon of the artistic world:

Brad Pitt (Prosopagnosia)

Let’s start with one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, Brad Pitt. The star, who has an enviable career in the film world, revealed just a few months ago that he suffers from Prosopagnosia, a rare disease that makes it impossible to recognize faces, an important condition for someone who has to deal with many faces in his life.

People with this condition are able to identify facial features, but still tend not to know exactly who it is, even if they are family members or very close friends.

Shakira (Toxoplasmosis)

We leave the cinemas and turn to music, let’s talk now about the greatest Colombian of all time, Shakira. The Colombian was diagnosed some time ago with Toxoplasmosisa disease that has treatment and is detected more commonly in pregnant women.

It is a kind of parasite, it is transmitted, or reaches the body either by eating raw meat, or failing that by having contact with feces of infected animals, especially cats and pigs.

Selena Gomez (Lupus)

Without a doubt, another great star who has shown the strength to grow not only artistically, but also personally. Selena Gomez suffers Lupus, according to the portal Medline Plus, It is an autoimmune disease “The immune system itself attacks healthy cells and tissues by mistake.”