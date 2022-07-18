3 Avocado Toasts for Dinner by Jessica Alba (with video)

From her YouTube channel, the actress Jessica Alba He is revealing some curiosities about his life. Among them, yesu passion for avocadosa product as rich as it is versatile, that you can prepare in sweet and savory recipes, smoothiessalads and, of course, the instagrammable toasts.

Related article 5 tricks to know if an avocado is ripe or ripe (with video)



The renowned Hollywood star reveals us in video your favorite avocado toast. Specifically, he teaches us how to prepare three versions with this ingredient that he considers essential in the kitchen. A good way to continue taking care of yourself (in addition to exercise, with diet) without losing a bit of flavor or fun in each of its preparations.

Together with her friend Lizzy Mathis, Jessica explains that, for her, it is essential that the bread is toasted well for a crispy toast. oh! And he also chooses it without gluten, suitable for celiacs.

1. Vegetarian avocado toast

As an expert in the kitchen, Jessica washes and chops all the vegetables you are going to use in your recipe: cucumber, mushrooms, carrots, celery and cherry tomatoes. Spread the toasted bread with butter and place the avocado on top, crushing it with a fork. For this you need very ripe avocados.

Once this is done, add the vegetables, a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of salt. Top with fresh coriander and a little Tabasco.

2. Spicy Avocado Toast

The next version is a spicy toast in which the actress uses heavy artillery: jalapeños. In small quantities and finely chopped, she carefully adds it to her recipe for spicy avocado toast.

The preparation is similar to the previous one, since it begins by spreading butter on the well-toasted bread and, on top of it, mash the avocado with the help of a fork, although it leaves it more whole. Add celery, cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, a squeeze of lemon juice, cilantro, and salt.

3. Avocado toast with poached egg

A classic that Jessica also prepares for breakfast or dinner. An avocado toast with poached egg, as irresistible as it is colorful. Toasted bread, butter and smashed avocado with a few drops of lemon juice.

On top, add chopped cherry tomatoes, two poached eggs (while Lizzy chooses them from the grill) and carrot and some finely chopped spicy pickles to top her recipe. One more delicacy to prepare at home not once, but many times!

Avocados stuffed with Russian salad Watch