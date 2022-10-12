3 award-winning movies to watch on Netflix

In the catalog of Netflix one can find a huge number of original and acquired movies. However, the offer is such that many times the search becomes eternal. To prevent you from wandering aimlessly, we present a list of three feature films that, although they are from very different genres, have something in common: all three were multi-awarded at various events and festivals.

The invisible man

2020 – Dir: Leigh Whannell

Cecilia (Elizabeth Moss) rebuilds her life after receiving the news that her ex-boyfriend, an inveterate abuser, has died. Nevertheless, his sanity begins to falter when he begins to be certain that he is actually still alive.

1917

2019 – Dir: Sam Mendes

At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must traverse enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s own brother..

The method

2005 – Dir: Marcelo Piñeyro

In an environment of continuous demonstrations in the city of Madrid, one of the big multinational companies, Dekia, has a series of interviews to recruit a top executive among seven candidates. The doubts between them begin to appear when they must sign a confidentiality and acceptance clause to undergo the Gronholm method during the interview, which neither has heard of before.

Ethics and loyalty must be the keys to being able to face the interview, but also intelligence and the ability to go over your colleagues. In this way, the competition will end up unleashing the worst instincts and lowest scruples of each of the applicants.