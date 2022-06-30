3 award-winning series available on the platform

The catalog of Netflix It is made up of thousands of series, many of which have managed to be recognized with different awards. Therefore, this time we tell you about three of them so you can give them a try.

Outlander

During World War II, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a married nurse, lives a surprising experience. During a trip to Scotland, the young woman visits a mysterious circle of ancient stones. Affected by a mysterious power, the protagonist enters a trance to wake up far from her husband, her time and her life that she has known until now.

Led to the Scotland of 1734, Claire will be immersed in a country populated by different clans, superstitious and violent. She at first she will cross the path of Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), a sadistic English officer who will turn out to be an ancestor of her husband and from whom she will be forced to flee.

In this radically different world from the one she has always lived in, the woman will come before a Scottish clan, where she will be forced to marry James “Jamie” Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a belligerent man for whom she will begin to feel an excessive attraction. Dazzled by her adventurous new life and by Jamie’s passion, Claire will have to decide if she returns to the safety and stability of the future or remains in a time that is not hers and in which she will always feel left out. of place.

vikings

This realistic drama recounts the exploits of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok during the Norse expansion as he challenges a visionless leader. Created by Michael Hirstthe series is starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Clive Standen, Maude Hirst, and Alyssa Sutherland. Its six seasons are complete on the streaming platform.

clickbait

clickbait is an Australian thriller miniseries produced by Netflix. that examines the reactions and the impact that have been caused by the introduction of social networks to daily life, which can be a serious risk and confusion due to the contrast between the digital universe and the real world.

The plot revolves around a woman and her desperate search to find her brother, whose disappearance has gained great notoriety on social networks. On the other hand, there is a woman with problems so that her family continues together while they all become an element of value for the media. Finally, there is the story of a man who, at first glance, seems to have a perfect and enviable life; however, all this changes when he unexpectedly becomes part of a crime.

