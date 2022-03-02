3 award-winning series that you can watch on the Netflix platform

Today we recommend three series extremely successful that received critical acclaim and awards of all kinds, so if you’re on break don’t hesitate to take a look at them, because the best of all is that they are in the famous platform from Netflix.
The Netflix catalog is made up of series and movies of all kinds, from independent productions to works multi-awarded.
However, this time, we want to recommend three television series that are located within the last group mentioned.
The truth is that many times we get tired of looking for what to see within the extensive catalog of productions, that is why we want to make your life a little easier.
So without further ado, here are the three series that have been awarded and that you can not miss for anything in the world.
godless
The year is 1880, and criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang have only one mission on their minds: exact revenge on Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell).
Although in the past Frank considered Roy as a son, when the latter betrays the brotherhood, he becomes the greatest enemy of the gang and its leader in particular, so now he finds himself chasing his nemesis at all costs, murdering to anyone who gets in his way, regardless of whether he is a man, woman or child.
unorthodox
The story revolves around a young Orthodox Jewish woman who leaves an arranged marriage in New York and leaves for Berlin, where her mother lives.
The series is inspired by the memoir of Deborah Feldman, who narrates in the first person how she fled her strict religious community when she was young.
Created by Alexa Karolinski and Anna Winger, this miniseries stars Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch, Alex Reid, Aaron Altaras, Tamar Amit-Joseph, and Ronit Asheri.
The Sinner
This four-season strip is based on the homonymous novel by the German Petra Hammesfahr and tells a different story in each installment.
The first revolves around Cora (Jessica Biel), a woman who unexpectedly commits cold-blooded murder.
Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) will be in charge of finding out why Cora, a quiet mother with a seemingly normal family, commits such an act without even being aware of it.