3 award-winning series to watch on Netflix

Are you one of those people who, before playing a series, looks for references to it? In that case, we save you work and recommend three productions that, in addition to being well received by specialized critics, have been recognized by those who know the most about the field.

Russian doll

This story revolves around Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), a moody redhead in her thirties who gets caught in a time loop during the night of her 36th birthday celebration. The woman is an independent programmer who leads a life of excess: she smokes like a chimney, drinks, takes drugs and has sex with anyone who crosses her path.

One night, her friends throw a party to celebrate her birthday and Nadia dies. However, he quickly wakes up just before the party starts, only to die again. Tired of seeing yourself die over and over again, the protagonist will have to find a way to break the cycle.

Outlander

During World War II, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a married nurse, lives a surprising experience. During a trip to Scotland, the young woman visits a mysterious circle of ancient stones. Affected by a mysterious power, the protagonist enters a trance to wake up far from her husband, her time and her life that she has known until now.

Led to the Scotland of 1734, Claire will be immersed in a country populated by different clans, superstitious and violent. She at first she will cross the path of Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), a sadistic English officer who will turn out to be an ancestor of her husband and from whom she will be forced to flee.

In this world radically different from the one she has always lived in, the woman will come before a Scottish clan, where she will be forced to marry James “Jamie” Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a belligerent man for whom she will begin to feel an excessive attraction. Dazzled by her adventurous new life and by Jamie’s passion, Claire will have to decide whether to return to the safety and stability of the future or remain in a time that is not hers and in which she will always feel left out. of place.

vikings

This realistic drama recounts the exploits of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok during the Norse expansion as he challenges a visionless leader. Created by Michael Hirstthe series is starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Clive Standen, Maude Hirst, and Alyssa Sutherland. Its six seasons are complete on the streaming platform.

