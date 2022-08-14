3 award-winning series to watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix is full of great series titles, including the three that we want to recommend today, which not only managed to gain a large audience but also achieved recognition from the specialized press.

vikings

This realistic drama recounts the exploits of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok during the Norse expansion as he challenges a visionless leader. Created by Michael Hirstthe series is starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Clive Standen, Maude Hirst, and Alyssa Sutherland. Its six seasons are complete on the streaming platform.

The Staircase

documentary series in which the murder of businesswoman Kathleen Peterson in December 2001 in her North Carolina home is recounted. Through what was collected by the documentalist Jean-Xavier de Lestradepresent throughout the trial, this production shows the process by which the prosecutors in the case discovered that her husband, the novelist Michael Peterson, could be implicated not only in his wife’s murder, but also in another unsolved death that took place years before when his family lived in Germany. In 2018, Netflix took up this documentary to narrate the judicial process for Michael’s release, which 16 years later sees the end of his sentence at the beginning of 2017.

Making a Murderer

Netflix original documentary series that tells the story of Steve Averya Wisconsin man arrested and booked on charges of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerstendespite having a host of alibis. After spending 18 years in prison, Avery was exonerated by DNA evidence linking the crime to another man, guilty of a list of crimes in Manitowoc County.

After his release from prison in 2003, Avery filed a $36 million civil lawsuit against Manitowoc County and various county officials associated with his first arrest. Shortly after the lawsuit, and while trying to prove cases of internal corruption in the police force, he was charged with the murder of Theresa Halbacha photographer who was last seen around Avery’s house to photograph a van.