3 award-winning series to watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix It is made up of series and movies of all kinds, from independent productions to multi-award winning works. On this occasion, we want to recommend three television shows that are located within the last mentioned group.

godless

The year is 1880 and criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of criminals have only one mission in mind: take revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell). Although in the past Frank considered Roy as a son, when the latter betrays the brotherhood, He becomes the biggest enemy of the gang and its leader in particular, so now he finds himself chasing his nemesis at all costs, killing anyone who gets in his way, regardless of whether they are a man, woman or child.

unorthodox

The story revolves around a young Orthodox Jewish woman who leaves an arranged marriage in New York and leaves for Berlin, where her mother lives. The series is inspired by the memoirs of Deborah Feldman, who narrates in the first person how he fled from his strict religious community when he was young. Created by alexa karolinski and Anna Wingerthis miniseries is starring Shira Haas, amit rahav, jeff wilbusch, Alex Reid, Aaron Altars, Tamar Amit-Joseph and Ronit Asheri.

The Sinner

This four-season strip is based on the homonymous novel by the German Petra Hammesfahr and tells a different story in each installment. The first revolves around Cora (Jessica Biel), a woman who unexpectedly commits cold-blooded murder. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) will be in charge of finding out why Cora, a quiet mother with a seemingly normal family, commits such an act without even being aware of it.

As of season 2, the fiction focuses on Ambrose and rare cases of unexpected acts of brutality, like that of a young man named Julian Walker (Elisha Henig), who confesses to having poisoned a couple, or a fatal car accident in upstate New Yorka fact that reveals a much larger and disturbing situation behind him.

