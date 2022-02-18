3 (basic) things that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 do not have

The new Galaxy S22 have convinced, but the truth is that they also have some inexplicable shadows that now it’s time to analyze… What are Samsung’s ‘flagship’ missing?

We haven’t known them for even a week, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 have already raised rivers of ink, countless bytes of page views on the Internet and also a good many hours of video of the older experts and influencers of the sector with its reviews and relevant analysis.

We ourselves at Andro4all introduce you first to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, then to the Galaxy S22 Ultra along with their first special and limited editions, including all the secrets of both models and also their first torture sessions in resistance tests that they have passed. with note.

There are many links, we know, but it is that we are before the flagship Samsungby extension also those of the Android platform, and therefore they deserved such coverage that we are now going to complete by telling you all the basic features that we miss in these Galaxy S22… Will you join us to meet them and discuss it in the comments?

Yes friends, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 also have shadows in a ‘datasheet’ that a priori could seem immaculate, so we are going to analyze with you all the basic features that have fallen from these top of the range Android preventing them from being perfect.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, these are their prices and release dates

These are the 3 (+1) basic features that the Galaxy S22 lacks

1. No, the Galaxy S22 have not recovered the microSD

The first thing that in my case I have missed in these Samsung Galaxy S22 is precisely a basic spec that seems to have been forgotten at the higher endalthough cheap mobiles still keep it so that we can expand the memory with external cards.

We talk how not of a slot microSD that has not returned with the Galaxy S22making it impossible to expand the memory with external cards and making it difficult to share data between our devices.

A difficult decision to understand and that would only be explained around the associated benefits of selling units with higher capacity internal storage… Will have to rely on cloud storage!

2. The high-end no longer believes in audio-jack connectors

The second fall was also obvious and expected, since alleging lack of space the high-end already dispensed with the standard headphone jacks It’s been a long time since Apple invented it with its iPhone 7 in the modern era.

The Galaxy S22 are not an exception, with which at least Samsung has thought of its users giving away in pre-sale a unit of their headphones true wireless with a more performance cut, some Galaxy Buds Pro that will partially alleviate the lack of audio-jack for headphones.

This point also prevents Samsung from being able to offer FM radio on devicessince this functionality usually uses the headphones and their cable as antennas of the radio itself.

3. The multimedia section lacks Dolby Vision licenses and high quality aptX codec

As for the multimedia section, indeed Samsung has taken great care of mobile photography, audio and the section gaming with a high quality camera system, Hi-Res audio with Dolby Atmos, a high refresh rate digitizer and even its first GPU developed together with AMD.

However, there are also shortcomings in this section, since Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset prevents access to Qualcomm’s aptX HD codec that Samsung has not included, relying on other codecs probably of poorer quality for wireless audio.

Yet another fall is on Dolby Vision licensebecause Samsung has relied only on HDR10 avoiding paying a license that is present in the iPhone to improve the display of compatible content.

3+1. Bonus track: But where is the fast charger, Samsung?

The fourth and last one we have taken out of the account because we already knew that it would be missing, although understanding that now the Galaxy S22 are compatible with fast charging up to 45 wattsit would have been ideal for Samsung to repeat the movement of the Galaxy Buds Pro giving a fast charger as a gift of 45W.

Why not, the Galaxy S22 does not innovate and in its brief sales package it only includes a small USB type-C to USB type-C cable, the warranty booklets and quick manuals, in addition to the smartphone itself.

