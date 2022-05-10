Especially with the change of season we find ourselves fighting against coughs and colds. The sudden changes in temperature catch us off guard and it is not difficult to get sick. For those looking for a natural remedy, mallow is the plant of choice. This spontaneous plant is easy to find in the countryside, but also to grow in the garden.

Mallow has several characteristics that make it an excellent ingredient for teas and infusions. Native to southern Europe and Asia, this plant was very common in folk medicine for various problems.

3 benefits of this spontaneous plant that can relieve cough and intestinal problems, but also to prevent Alzheimer’s

Mallow has several active components including:

flavonoids;

mucilage;

anthocyanins;

tannins;

terpenes;

phenols;

tocopherols.

These components have primarily anti-inflammatory properties and may also have anti-cancer properties. In fact, mallow could help relieve brain-related inflammation. Diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s could be prevented thanks to this plant. Furthermore, mallow could also relieve depressive symptoms. In fact, these too derive from neuronal inflammation.

Mallow is an excellent emollient. It has several anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, which would make it an effective remedy for coughs and bronchitis. It would also relieve inflammation related to the throat, pharynx and larynx.

Finally, this spontaneous plant is widely used to treat constipation. In fact, it would help soften the stool. This will make it easier to eliminate them. In addition, the mallow would perform a soothing action against intestinal inflammation and colic.

Thanks to these 3 benefits of this spontaneous plant we could help both our digestive system and our throat. There are, in fact, several uses related to this plant for natural remedies.

This plant can be used both externally and internally. It can be used as an ingredient in infusions and creams. One of the most common uses is to prepare an herbal tea, directly with flowers and leaves.

For external use, on the other hand, packs can also be created. This with some cotton soaked in the mallow infusion. The packs should be applied to the affected area in case of irritation or itching. In fact, the anti-inflammatory and bacterial properties could help alleviate these problems.

Finally, the leaves of the plant can also be used for the creation of dishes. They can be eaten both cooked and raw and have a slimy texture. It is generally combined with other vegetables such as spinach, nettle and lettuce. In addition, this particular texture makes mallow an optimal ingredient for soups and broths.

Recommended reading

Other than valerian and mauve, it could be a stone to keep on the bedside table to help us sleep well all night without waking up