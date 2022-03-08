3 Best Alternative Apps to TeamViewer for iPhone and Android

It is compatible with different operating systems, which allows you to use it on Windows, Linux or Mac, whether you have an Android mobile or an iPhone. In addition, it guarantees a secure connection through the TLS 1.2 banking standard technology and RSA 2048 asymmetric encryption.

One of the best options to remotely control your computer from Android or iPhone devices. It contains no advertising and is free for personal use. It offers a wide variety of desktop features such as remote printing file transfer or Wake-On-LAN.

TeamViewer is free, although it also has a paid version for professionals. It is an app to remotely access our computer from our mobile phone or other device, both to Windows PCs and Macs from mobile phones with iOS and Android operating systems. It has double factor authentication and other functions that guarantee remote connection. However, there are other very useful applications that are excellent alternatives to TeamViewer.

Microsoft Remote Desktop

Also known as Remote Desktop 8 with which you can be productive and access the documents on your computer through your mobile from anywhere. You can transmit video and audio in high quality while your data is always safe.

A great alternative mainly for users who work with Windows computers and want to have remote access to their PC for free. It also has a rich multi-touch experience with support for Windows gestures, as well as clipboard redirection and local devices such as cameras and microphones.

Supreme

Another alternative to TeamViewer is SupRemo. An app compatible with both iPhone and Android free for personal use. It also has a paid version if you need it for commercial use. It works on Windows, Linux and Mac computers.

The mechanics of operation are very similar to the other remote desktop apps mentioned. Once you download the program on your computer you will have to install the app on your mobile to access it from it.

It is also a completely secure app thanks to the 256-bit AES encryption. It features integrated chat, multi-screen support, and UAC support. It has full mouse and keyboard support, including special keys.

Although TeamViewer is one of the most popular remote desktop tools, these are also good alternatives, safe, free and easy to use if you need to access your computer from Android and iPhone mobiles.