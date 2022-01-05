3 blockbuster tech stocks to buy in early 2022

2021 was another excellent year for US equities, with some of Wall Street’s largest indices, such as, and, ending the year up sharply on optimism for the global economy, despite fears for the COVID.

While there are numerous reasons to be cautious about, particularly the risks related to the Federal Reserve tightening and the continuing coronavirus health emergency, these three proven stocks are likely to continue to reward shareholders with extraordinary returns in the new. year.

1. Alphabet

Google’s parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ :), rocketed in 2021 and is well positioned to continue the upside in 2022, thanks to the surge in demand for the tech giant’s innovative products and services.

GOOGL last year recorded the best performance among the “FAAMG” stocks, with an annual gain of almost 65%. It closed yesterday’s session at $ 2,887.99, close to the all-time high of $ 3,037.00 reached on November 19th.

At current levels, the Mountain View, California-based company has a market cap of $ 1.92 trillion and is the third most valued on the US stock exchange after Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 and Microsoft (NASDAQ :).

Google’s 2021 rally was fueled by signs of strength in the online ad market, as well as by the boom in demand for its cloud platform, which saw sales jump 45% to $ 4.99 billion in. The company is investing heavily in the cloud division to keep pace with Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

In addition, Wall Street was encouraged by strong growth in advertising revenue from the YouTube segment, which jumped 43% from the previous year to a record $ 7.21 billion last quarter.

Looking forward to 2022, Google should see continued momentum from the surge in digital ad spending, with the economy continuing to recover from COVID issues. Revenue from the tech company’s core ad business jumped 43 percent year-on-year to $ 53.1 billion in the prior quarter.

Given these aspects, we think GOOGL stock will continue its strong upward trend this year. In fact, InvestingPro’s quantitative models indicate a 15.9% rise in Alphabet shares from current levels over the next 12 months to a fair value of $ 3,348.46 per share.

2. NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ :), widely regarded as one of the global leaders in the supply of high-performance GPUs for video game consoles, data centers and self-driving vehicles, ended 2021 as one of the biggest hits of the year, with shares rocketing in the 125% thanks to the surge in demand for its chips.

Additionally, the company, the world’s largest maker of video game chips, has accelerated efforts in recent months to play a major role in the emerging metaverse, considered the next generation of the internet.

NVDA stock hit a record high of $ 346.47 on November 22. It closed at $ 292.90 yesterday. At current levels, the Santa Clara, California-based company has a market cap of $ 732.2 billion and ranks seventh as the most valued company on the U.S. stock market, outperforming names like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE :), Walmart ( NYSE :), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE :).

Giving a signal of how well the business has done in the current environment, the chip maker released reports on beating Wall Street’s earnings and revenue estimates for each quarter of last year.

The trend is likely to continue into 2022 as the semiconductor giant does not expect slowdowns in the coming months, with revenues expected to grow 48% year-on-year to a record $ 7.4 billion.

In addition to the expected increase in demand for its chips used in game consoles and data centers, NVIDIA will benefit from its involvement in the metaverse, with the launch of its “Omniverse” software, a virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for environments. 3D.

Therefore, we expect NVIDIA’s positive trend to continue into the new year as one of the leaders in the burgeoning tech sector.

Analysts also remain bullish on the stock.

In a survey of 42 analysts conducted by Investing.com, 36 gave an “outperform” rating, up from current levels.

3. Roblox

Roblox (NYSE 🙂 made headlines last year when the digital entertainment company completed its New York Stock Exchange debut in March 2021.

The San Mateo, California-based company recorded a 48% rise, thanks to strong demand for its popular online platform that allows users to easily play and develop video games in 3D virtual worlds.

RBLX closed at $ 95.15 last night, with a valuation of approximately $ 55.1 billion for the company. At current levels, the stock is around 32% below its all-time high of $ 141.60 set on November 22.

Despite a recent decline on valuation concerns, we expect Roblox stock to continue its extraordinary performance in 2022 as it is becoming one of the biggest names in the metaverse.

On Analyst Day in November, executives said most consumer brands are likely to have to adopt a metaverse strategy in the next 3-5 years as businesses adapt to the different digital landscape. And this bodes well for Roblox, which already has the likes of Nike (NYSE :), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE :), and VF Corporation (NYSE :), manufacturer of Vans footwear, among its customers.

The fast-growing tech company reported and revenues when it released its Q3 financial results on November 8, thanks to strong user engagement and robust customer growth.

The average number of active daily users (SADs), which includes mostly teens and pre-teens, jumped 31% from last year to 47.3 million last quarter. These users spent 11.2 billion hours on the platform, an increase of a whopping 28% year-on-year.

However, Roblox is still not profitable, as net losses rose to $ 74 million in Q3 from $ 48.6 million in the same period a year ago, mostly due to increased spending on marketing, infrastructure and research and development.

Unsurprisingly, 9 of 12 analysts surveyed by Investing.com are optimistic about the RBLX stock.

The average estimate indicates an increase of about 22% from the current price to 116.36 dollars per share.