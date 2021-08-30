3 Blockchains seeking to dethrone Ethereum

Ethereum has long reigned as the king of smart contract platforms, thanks in large part to the wide range of applications already operating on the platform and the number of developers building on it.

But as one of the first smart contract platforms, it is starting to show its age and is now struggling to keep up with the rampant demand for decentralized applications. With gas rates skyrocketing, transaction delays on the agenda, and numerous other end-user frustrations, many developers are starting to look for alternatives.

Fortunately, there are dozens of Ethereum competitors under construction, some of which offer features that are hard to compete with. Here, let’s take a look at three blockchain platforms among the most promising in 2021 and beyond.

QAN blockchain platform

Widely recognized as the first platform quantum-resistant blockchain, QAN is designed to host the next generation of truly secure decentralized applications (DApps).

With the rapid improvement of quantum computing capabilities thanks to recent advances by companies such as IBM, Fujitsu, Google and Honeywell, quantum computers are rapidly approaching the ability to crack current generation cryptographic systems, including Bitcoin’s SHA256 and KECCAK-256 from Ethereum. If ever breached, this could decimate the two platforms and any other platform that has similarly outdated security.

In addition to being quantum attack-proof, QAN also stands out from Ethereum and most other blockchains due to its extreme focus on developer experience. The platform is designed to make creating DApps an incredibly simple task accessible even to those with limited development experience. In short, QAN allows builders to build and deploy their DApps in minutes, compared to hours or days with other platforms.

Thanks to its 1-click hardware and cloud implementation, support for multilingual development (including C, C ++, Rust, etc.) and support for up to 97,000 transactions per second (tps), QAN is well positioned to experience an explosion of innovation with the imminent release of its core network in the first quarter of 2022.

Polkadot blockchain platform

Interoperability is becoming an incredibly important pillar in the blockchain industry.

With more and more projects looking to be spread across multiple chains and creating an ecosystem of cross-chain partners and interactions, there is now a strong need for a platform that can support these projects.

Polkadot is quickly emerging as the first choice for many of these projects, thanks to its ability to link any existing blockchain with a range of future Polkadot-based chains, without requiring any changes at the base level. This will enable any-to-any chain value and information transfers, helping to eliminate the closed approach to application development by giving users access to the best features of each connected chain.

In addition to its impressive support for interactions between chains, Polkadot also boasts a future-proof update feature, which allows it to add new features and fix bugs without forking the chain and causing a schism in the community. Combine this with extreme scalability and low-energy proof Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoSs) consensus and Polkadot presents itself as a powerful platform for developers.

With the Parachain auctions going into effect later this year and the first wave of interoperable blockchains launched shortly thereafter, we could be at the very pinnacle of a new interoperable blockchain future.

Velas blockchain platform

In addition to the blockchain, theartificial intelligence is widely regarded as one of the foundational technologies of the years and decades to come, with AI-powered tools set to revolutionize virtually every industry.

It’s no surprise, then, that the two eventually crossed paths, and that a blockchain platform emerged that harnesses the power of AI to iterate itself and adapt to changes in network demand.

Loading... Advertisements

Velas is exactly that. The platform leverages state-of-the-art cryptography and artificial intelligence to produce a self-managed and adaptive blockchain capable of withstanding and adapting to the stresses that arise from supporting highly scalable decentralized applications.

Built on the code base of Solana, albeit with some modifications, Velas is built to support a rapidly expanding ecosystem of DApps and products. The platform leverages a unique AI-based consensus mechanism, known as AIDPOS, to maximize the stability and scalability of the blockchain to ensure a consistent experience across all DApps.

The platform recently migrated to its core 3.0 network, bringing with it a suite of next-generation features, including a social media platform known as BitOrbit, support for synthetic assets, and a new security mechanism known as Velas Vault. With this, Velas aims to provide a complete ecosystem that developers can use to produce powerful applications.

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from the players in the cryptocurrency industry and is not part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN