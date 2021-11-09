3 bonuses without ISEE: how to receive € 9,130 ​​by 31 December!

The epidemiological situation relating to the Coronavirus has in fact laid the foundations for the emergence of a strong need on the part of the Italian government to take considering the new economic crisis that our country is still going through today.

It is for this reason that, despite the formation of a new executive team that has seen the passage from former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to the new Prime Minister, i.e. the former banker of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, the Italian government has decided, however, to continue with the line of interventions and measures that sees among the protagonists of the economic recovery numerous bonuses and economic compensation.

Among these, there are ben three bonuses that can be requested regardless of the ISEE value, that is the economic indicator that allows you to evaluate the situation of each family and each citizen, regarding their condition from an economic point of view, so as to be able to access social benefits in a facilitated manner.

Specifically, therefore, there are three bonuses without ISEE, through which Italian families will have access to the possibility of obtaining up to 9,130 ​​euros, by making the request and sending the appropriate application no later than the date of December 31 of this year. However, it should be emphasized that each of these bonuses is aimed at providing concessions and economic contributions, aimed at the purchase of certain categories of goods or services.

In this regard, in the following article we will illustrate in detail the characteristics of each of these three bonuses without ISEE to be requested by December 31st, with a total value of 9,130 ​​euros. In this sense, the peculiarities of each of these contributions will also be examined in depth in the next paragraphs, also offering more information on how to use each of these three bonuses without ISEE to be requested by 31 December and what are the requirements and conditions. access.

All the news on the three bonuses without ISEE of 9,130 ​​euros by December

Before proceeding with the actual summary of the singular characteristics that distinguish each of these three bonuses without ISEE with a total value of 9,130 ​​euros, it is necessary to resume the general line what these three bonuses have in common and what are their general peculiarities.

These three bonus without ISEE with a total value of 9,130 euros are actually contributions that refer to tax deductions or discounts on the invoice for the purchase of specific categories of goods and items, generally intended for one’s home, often subject to building renovations.

In this sense, in fact, it is necessary to highlight that these are three individual bonuses which, taken together, generate a triple economic contribution that the Italian government has decided to provide to those categories of people who need to purchase new goods and household items.

For this reason, in general, it can be argued that these three bonuses without ISEE can be requested regardless of the economic value referred to the family unit, with the aim of supporting the expenses of the citizens addressed.i to the purchase of goods and household items, such as furniture, household appliances and other appliances.

We are therefore talking about the combination of the water saving bonus worth 1,000 euros, together with the furniture and household appliances bonus whose value includes up to 8,000 euros in tax relief, as well as the TV bonus, which allows to get up to 130 euros with the bonus decoder and the scrapping bonus.

In this regard, it should be emphasized that these are three bonuses developed in order to support a series of categories of citizens, regardless of their economic situation, therefore, without taking into consideration the ISEE value of the family to which they belong.

Water saving bonus of 1,000 euros without ISEE: the characteristics

For what concern water saving bonus this consists of an economic contribution which aims to be able to effectively encourage greater energy efficiency while saving on the use and consumption of water resources.

In this regard, in order to better understand all the characteristics and peculiarities that actually distinguish the water saving bonus with a total value of € 1,000, it is necessary to refer to the regulatory references contained in article 1, paragraphs 61 to 65 of law number 178 of 2020, specifically in the State Budget for the financial year 2021 as well as in the multi-year budget for the three-year period from 2021 to 2023.

In this sense, the water saving bonus, which can be requested without ISEE by 31 December 2021, will make it possible to obtain a bonus worth 1,000 euros, intended for natural persons, who are actually resident within the national territorial borders.

However, in order to effectively obtain the 2021 water saving bonus, it will be necessary for these categories of citizens to decide to replace certain accessories and devices within existing buildings, as well as in parts of buildings or in individual real estate units. Particularly, sanitary ware with ceramic with new appliances that allow reduced drainage, as well as the taps, shower columns and shower heads with new devices that allow for a limited water flow.

Furthermore, it is necessary to highlight that the facilitation of the water saving bonus worth € 1,000 it does not constitute any taxable income of the citizens who will actually benefit from the bonus.

How to use the water saving bonus without ISEE to have by December

In cases where citizens fall within the aforementioned requirements, it is also necessary to emphasize that in order to actually access and use the water saving bonus by 31 December, it will be necessary that this bonus is actually used in order to obtain certain conditions.

Specifically, as regards the supply and installation of ceramic sanitary ware, within the portal of the Revenue Agency, it was emphasized that the maximum volume of these devices must be with a drain equal to or less than 6 liters. In this sense, expenses related to plumbing and masonry works are also included in the concession that allow the connection, disassembly and disposal of the existing systems.

As regards, instead, the supply and installation of taps and mixers for the bathroom and kitchen, these also include the devices aimed at controlling the flow of water, which must have an equal or lower flow rate. to six liters per minute. While, as regards the shower heads or shower columns, the water flow rates must be equal to or less than 9 liters per minute. TOeven for this category of expenses, the costs relating to plumbing and masonry works are also included.

following the approval of the implementing decree signed by the Ministry of Ecological Transition on 27 September 2021, all useful information was also provided in order to effectively understand how to carry out the required to obtain the water saving bonus worth 1,000 euros.

In this sense, it will be necessary to access the telematic platform of the Ministry of Ecological Transition through one’s personal credentials (SPID or Electronic Identity Card), providing a series of self-certification self-certification, also regarding the expenses incurred, the technical specifications, cadastral identifiers of the property and the coordinates of your bank or postal current account.

Who can have the furniture and appliances bonus without ISEE

As for the furniture and household appliances bonus, this facility allows you to obtain a personal income tax deduction from a value of 50 per cent of the amount of expenditure incurred, for a maximum limit of 16 thousand euros.

In this sense, citizens who decide to purchase certain categories of furniture and large household appliances fall within the possibility of accessing a bonus of 8,000 euros, as long as they fall within the list of types of purchases allowed in the concession.

It should be emphasized that, in order to effectively access the furniture and household appliance bonus, it will be necessary to present and transmit a series of fundamental documents at the time of the application, such as the bank transfer receipt, debit to the current account and invoices for the purchase of goods and services, as well as communication to ENEA.

TV bonus: how to have up to 130 euros by 31 December 2021

For what concern TV bonus, this was approved for the first time, following the entry into force of article 1, paragraph 1039, of law number 205 of the year 2017, also known as the Budget Law 2018, subsequently then confirmed with the introduction of the most recent 2021 Budget Law.

It is therefore an economic contribution offered to those citizens who decide to buy a new television set, after replacing and recycling the previous television.

However, with the decree of the Minister of Economic Development, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance of 5 July 2021, two bonuses dedicated to television have been approved: on the one hand the TV scrapping bonus, on the other hand the decoder bonus.

In particular, as regards the TV decoder bonus, this is granted following the purchase of new ones television sets that appear to be compatible with the new broadcast standards, that is, which allow DVB-T2 transmission. This allows you to take advantage of a discount that is applied directly by the seller operator on the sale price of the device, for an amount equal to 30 euros.

Instead, in the cases of the TV scrapping bonus, this allows the recognition of a discount that is applied by the seller directly on the sale price of the new television set, which consists of 20 per cent of the price, up to the maximum limit of 100 euros.

It should also be emphasized that according to what was approved by the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the TV decoder bonus and the TV scrapping bonus that can be requested by December 31, 2021 and also for next year, appear to be compatible and cumulative with each other.