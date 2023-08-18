Entertainment

3 celebrities who broke Eiza Gonzalez’s heart

iza gonzalez He is a personality who has caused controversy because of his physical changes when he goes out with the people he goes out with. Her popularity as a heartthrob increased when her name was linked with actor Liam Hemsworth when some photographs surfaced in which they were seen kissing. This created a stir because the actor was still having an affair at that time. Miley Cyrus.

However, that relationship with hemsworth was in the past And like a fleeting romance. Since then The singer has also been seen romancing other celebrities from the artistic field, To know some of them, we will give you a count 3 celebrities who broke Eiza Gonzalez’s heart.

Timothée Chalamet

When the world was facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Eiza Gonzalez paved the way for love with the Hollywood heartthrob in June 2020. Timothée Chalamet, The couple, who had a short-lived romance, sent internet users into a tizzy when they were captured romantically in Los Cabes, Mexico.

In images that circulated all over the internet, they were seen sitting very close to each other, enjoying each other’s company and sunbathing in a pool.

Maluma

When Maluma was at the peak of his music around 2017, it was common to see him at parties and entertainment venues, like any music personality. However, on one of those outings, what caught his attention was his special companion.

It was nothing more and nothing less than Eiza González, with whom romance rumors sparked immediately after they were caught kissing and very romantic during the night. Although it was never made official and their love was fleeting, the couple caused a sensation on social networks.

Calvin Harris

In 2016, Iza caught the attention of media and internet users when she was caught walking hand in hand with famous DJ Calvin Harris.

The romance rumors grew stronger as Harris had little time to end his relationship with singer Taylor Swift at the time, so many assumed he was giving himself a new chance at love with Eiza Gonzalez. Were staying

