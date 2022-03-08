3 cheap iPhone headphones as an alternative to AirPods

If you’re looking for a Bluetooth headset to use with your iPhone and even other devices, it’s clear that AirPods will have come to mind. However, its price is prohibitive if you do not have great pretensions and are not willing to pay what they cost. For this reason, we can find very good value for money options that, although they do not match them, can be a good option.
These headphones can be purchased at amazon, which is where they are now on offer and with full guarantees of payment and shipments due to availability. Although the most striking thing is that you will have 3 years warrantyin accordance with what the law establishes from January 1, so you can solve any possible problem.
3 headphones on offer and for less than 40 euros
The SoundPEATS Q they are the first headphones on this list that we highlight. They have a AirPods Pro-like design, even having an option in black. They even have noise reduction that, despite not being an active cancellation, helps isolate themselves during playback. Its price is €36.45being discounted compared to the almost €45 that they usually cost.
With a style that is already different from AirPods, we find the TOZO T6. These offer a compact design ideal for athletes because they are raincoats. They have touch controls and a fairly balanced sound for the price they have. In addition, they are available in 6 colors to choose from. They only have a €4 discount, but knowing that they stay €25.48 They are a very interesting option.
The SonyWH-CH510 In this case, they are a good option if you are looking for headband headphones. In addition to coming from a prestigious brand like Sony recognized throughout the world, it fulfills its mission for only €32.99(reduced €20). Have 35 hours of autonomy and one sound quality which, although not close to Sony’s high-end, is undoubtedly the best at this price.
