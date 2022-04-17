3 children, Ben Affleck, Secrets, J.Lo, Mark Ruffalo…

Mother of three with Ben Affleck, the heroine of the series “Alias” and statuesque Elektra has made engaging life choices. On the occasion of her 50th birthday, let’s hear from Jennifer Garner….

On social networks, she displays this XXL smile of which the American stars have the secret. In the privacy of her huge kitchen, Jennifer Garner shares her recipes with us, even (and especially?) when she puts a little too much cognac in her beef bourguignon at the risk of setting the stove on fire. Without filter, the actress adopts all the caps: Hollywood superstar, fairy of the stoves, queen of schoolboy jokes. As she celebrates her 50th birthday on April 17, a few anecdotes about Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Garner: “I crave attention”

The actress, from a fairly strict Protestant family, is the youngest of her siblings, surrounded by two sisters. A place that has shaped her personality, as she confided to the Telegram.” As a middle child, I am a peacemaker. I adapt to all situations, I’m quite easy and I have a lot of patience.“ The other side of the coin, his place would also prevent him from having his own opinions, always tossed about by the ideas of those close to him. More so, she concedes a desire to please: “I also became an actress because I need attention.“

Jennifer Garner, very attached to her roots

Born in Houston, the actress grew up in Charleston, West Virginia. A rural state, surrounded by mountains, to which the pretty brunette is very attached. “I miss West Virginia a lotconfided then Jennifer Garner to the Telegram. It is very important to me that my children spend time there. I really feel like there’s something a lot more concrete in my country of origin than in Los Angeles.” A return to the earth, far from their daily city life, in which the star finds her family balance with her three children: Violet, born in 2005, Seraphina born in 2009, and Samuel born in 2012.

Jennifer Garner put her career on hold to take care of her 3 children

Whether you are a senior executive or an actress in Hollywood, the balance between personal and professional life is always at the heart of discussions. Jennifer Garner, who began her career in the 1990s, did not hesitate to choose her family life. After the birth of their third child, the one who then shared the life of Ben Affleck entrusted less work to privilege the career of her actor husband. “I work less because Ben is so busy, and we have three children. It’s part of the market. I want to be fully invested in my role as a mother.”

Jennifer Garner, chased by the paparazzi

If her roles on small and big screens propel her into the spotlight, it is the couple she forms with Ben Affleck that interests the paparazzi. Constant pressure for the actress, as she confided to the Telegram. “Seven cars followed me this morning when I left my house at 7:00. I wish I could say I don’t mind, but you wouldn’t like to be in this situation, no one would.. They sit outside my house all day. They’re waiting for me when I drop off and pick up the kids from school“. A life scrutinized relentlessly, which almost degenerated…

Jennifer Garner, harassed by a lunatic for 7 years

So yes, all is not rosy behind the red carpets and the life of glitter. And although we seek the light of the spotlight, we also dread its shadows. Under constant pressure from the paparazzi, Jennifer Garner was also harassed by a lunatic for 7 years. Between 2002 and 2008, Steven Burky constantly spied on the Ben Affleck couple Jennifer Garner, following them to their home, sending them letters. The 30-year-old wrote disturbing letters addressed to the actress, explaining that he had received a vision from God who asked him to “persecute her in such a way that it could lead to her death“.

In 2008, Burky was sent to a psychiatric center with a ban on approaching their family. Yet in 2009, the stalker was arrested again: he was waiting for Jennifer Garner at the crèche for her daughter, Violet…

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex got closer to Mark Ruffalo

In recent years, we have more often mentioned Jennifer Garner to evoke the escapades of her ex-husband. Because if the couple formed by Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had everything to make you dream on (glossy) paper, in 2015, the dream is shattered: the couple divorces. Ben would have cheated on Jen, he would have become an alcoholic -but it would of course be the fault of his ex-wife according to the actor. Behind the scenes of this superstar duo is a bit grim, and all hail the bravery of Jennifer Garner, infallible support of her companion of 15 years, and father of their children.

Today, it’s time for Jennifer Garner to think about her. Ben Affleck has visibly climbed the slope with Jennifer Lopez, his childhood sweetheart. The couple have even just announced their engagement! A throwback for the tandem… which may have inspired Jennifer Garner. 18 years after his hit movie 30 years or nothingthe actress reunited with Mark Ruffalo for a new project, a science fiction film called The Adam Project. And as evidenced by his social networks, these two seem very happy with his reunion …